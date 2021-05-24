VOXI adds TikTok to its Endless Video Plans

Share



VOXI by Vodafone – billed as the mobile network for young people – has today added popular video-sharing and entertainment platform TikTok to its Endless Video plans.

The new offering means new and existing customers can now get their hands on unlimited data to stream TikTok, YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, My5, TVPlayer and UKTV Play – from £15 per month. Every VOXI plan is flexible and contract-free, allowing users to start, pause or stop at any time. VOXI tariffs also include Endless Social Media (unlimited data for Facebook & Facebook Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp, Pinterest, Snapchat and Twitter) and 5G at no extra cost.

With TikTok one of the fastest-growing apps in the UK (App Annie 2021), those on VOXI will now be able to watch, like, upload and share, as much as they like, without worrying about eating into their data allowance. What’s more, customers can enjoy faster streaming and uploads powered by Vodafone’s 5G network.

TikTok will be available on VOXI’s Endless Video plans from today. The plans, which are available online and in stores, include:

20GB of data for £15, including 5G and unlimited data to use on TikTok, YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, My5, TVPlayer and UKTV Play + Facebook & Facebook Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp, Pinterest, Snapchat and Twitter. Unlimited calls, texts and picture messages.

45GB of data for £20, including 5G and unlimited data to use on TikTok, YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, My5, TVPlayer and UKTV Play + Facebook & Facebook Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp, Pinterest, Snapchat and Twitter. Unlimited calls, texts and picture messages.

Customers currently on a 15GB or 45GB 5G plan with Endless Video will automatically be upgraded to enjoy endless streaming on TikTok from today.

Says Scott Currie, Head of VOXI:

“We have seen how incredibly popular TikTok is with our VOXI customers, with usage having spiked massively over the last year. By adding TikTok to our Endless Video plans we are giving our customers the freedom to access the content and channels they love, with simple, cost-effective prices – on a mobile network they can count on.”

