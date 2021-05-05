Toyota announces 24% price reduction for Mirai hydrogen car

Share

Toyota has announced prices and specifications for its new zero-emission Mirai fuel cell saloon, confirming a 24 per cent reduction in the on-the-road price to £49,995 for the entry-level design variant, with business contract hire rates starting from £435 per month (excluding VAT).

Toyota’s second-generation Mirai takes hydrogen technology to a higher level, claims Toyota, with a new fuel cell powertrain that weighs almost half that found in the original model.

The redesigned powertrain and the use of Toyota’s GA-L platform have allowed for significant improvements to aerodynamics, dynamic performance and packaging, with a lower, wider stance delivering a responsive and refined ride. The addition of a third fuel tank results in a 30 per cent increase in range, rising from around 300 to approximately 400 miles.

UK sales have now started, with reservations accepted prior to customer deliveries beginning later this year.

Mirai is available in three variants: Design, Design Plus Pack and Design Premium Pack. All are equipped, as standard, with the latest generation Toyota Safety Sense.

This provides a series of active safety and driver assistance systems designed to help prevent many common accident risks and provide better protection to driver and passengers, should an impact happen.

Prices

Prices for the new Mirai are as follows:

MODEL OTR PRICE BCH Mirai Design £49,995 £435pm (exc VAT) Mirai Design Plus Pack £53,995 £450pm (exc VAT) Mirai Design Premium Pack £64,995 £609pm (exc VAT)

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...