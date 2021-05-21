Top games on Twitch revealed – GTA V in number one spot
- A new report from Ebuyer reveals which game has the biggest audience on Twitch globally.
- GTA V takes the number one spot with an average view count of 334,890 per day
- Fortnite retains its popularity pulling in around 2.5 million hours of watch time per day.
With 2.8 billion active video gamers around the world, a new report from Ebuyer has revealed the top 15 most streamed games on Twitch.
By analysing the platform’s data, the report has revealed which game has the greatest watch time and pulls in the biggest daily audience.
Games pull in millions of hours of watch time every day!
And despite coming out nearly eight years ago, GTA V is still making huge waves in the gaming world. Due to its powerful community, and with the freedom to explore Los Santos in anyway you seem fit, it’s no surprise this multi award-winning game takes the number one spot.
Looking at the table below, GTA V still receives around 334,890 viewers every day equating to a staggering 56,428,986 hours of watch time every seven days.
Following closely is League of Legends which gains around 248,092 viewers on average each day (equating to a seven day total of 41,803,453 hours!)
Below is a table of the top 15 games:
|Rank
|Game
|Avg. Viewers, 7 Days
|Hours Watched, 7 Days
|1
|Grand Theft Auto V
|334,890
|56,428,986
|2
|League of Legends
|248,092
|41,803,453
|3
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|130,134
|21,927,647
|4
|Fortnite
|122,519
|20,644,529
|5
|Minecraft
|101,187
|17,050,022
|6
|Valorant
|99,165
|16,709,382
|7
|Apex Legends
|98,945
|16,672,208
|8
|Counter-Strike: GO
|97,011
|16,346,403
|9
|Resident Evil Village
|94,349
|15,897,868
|10
|Dota 2
|70,705
|11,913,817
|11
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
|55,691
|9,383,913
|12
|FIFA 21
|54,237
|9,138,908
|13
|World of Warcraft
|37,758
|6,362,221
|14
|Rust
|36,723
|6,187,836
|15
|Hearthstone
|33,087
|5,575,191