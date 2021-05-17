TIER chosen as one of London’s official e-scooter operators

Share



Micromobility company TIER has been chosen as one of London’s e-scooter operators for a trial which will commence in the capital in early June.

After a competitive and rigorous tender process, Transport for London (TfL) and London Councils have announced TIER as one of the operators to introduce shared e-scooters to Londoners. The trial, which has the potential to be the biggest tendered e-scooter scheme in Europe, is part of a wider effort to reduce reliance on private cars and help the capital recover from Covid-19 as safely and sustainably as possible.

TIER e-scooters come with various safety features which, the company claims, minimise the risks to riders and the public. This includes indicator lights, shock absorbers and the largest front wheel in the market. They also have triple brakes and a double kickstand.

TIER also reckons it has the world’s most accurate e-scooter parking system thanks to its partnership with next-generation mapping company Fantasmo which can validate riders’ parking within 20cm. It is hoped this will ensure that TIER e-scooters are always parked in an orderly fashion in London.

Says Lawrence Leuschner, CEO and Co-founder, TIER Mobility:

“This is a hugely proud moment for TIER and we cannot wait to start working with London, a city famed for transport innovation, from constructing the first underground railway to building the world’s first international airport.

“Our e-scooters will not only give Londoners a new, convenient and environmentally-friendly mode of transport, but will bring jobs to the city and a financial boost for the small high-street businesses who choose to house the battery charging pods which make up our unique Energy Network.

“We will be applying all of the experience and knowhow we’ve gained from other major cities to ensure that TIER’s e-scooter scheme in London is a success, not just for riders but for other road users and communities at large.”

TIER claims it is Europe’s largest e-scooter operator, serving over 100 cities across 12 countries. Founded in 2018, TIER claims it was the first e-scooter operator in the world to become climate-neutral and its sustainable approach also applies to its business model, with the company reaching profitability in June 2020, shortly before securing a $250 million Series C fundraising.

