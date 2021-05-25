Tech Digest daily round up: Tesla fined for slowing down battery charging

Share



A court in Norway has fined Tesla after a software update issued in 2019 slowed down battery charging speeds and affected the number of miles some of its vehicles could travel between charges. The case was brought by 30 customers, reports Norwegian news platform Nettavisen. The fine amounts to 136,000 Norwegian Krone (£11,500) for each complainant. Tesla did not file a response, Nettavisen said, but it may now appeal. The BBC has contacted Tesla for comment. The change affected Tesla Model S vehicles made between 2013 and 2015. The battery involved has not been manufactured since 2016. BBC

Almost exactly a month after iOS 14.5 rolled out to iPhones, iOS 14.6 is now available to download for all compatible devices (meaning the iPhone 6S and newer). While this isn’t a huge update, it does include some significant new features. The biggest is perhaps Apple Podcasts Subscriptions, which allows you to access paid subscriptions for specific podcasts, unlocking things like ad-free listening, exclusive content and early access to content. A range of companies have already launched a subscription service, including NPR, the Los Angeles Times, Tenderfoot TV, Sony Music Entertainment, and you can expect additional companies to launch subscription services over time. Tech Radar

Major Bitcoin miners have committed to cutting their carbon footprints after a weekend summit with Elon Musk over the cryptocurrency’s emissions. Mr Musk, who has fanned a row over Bitcoin’s environmental impact that has contributed to its recent price fall, said miners in North America had committed to disclosing their use of renewables. Argo Blockchain, a London-listed Bitcoin miner whose chief executive Peter Wall was in the Zoom meeting, said it would soon publish an audit of its 2020 energy use. Mr Wall said many miners shared Mr Musk’s concerns about Bitcoin’s emissions. Bitcoin miners use high-powered computers to process transactions on the Bitcoin network and create new coins. The process has been criticised for its energy demands, with the cryptocurrency’s annual energy consumption estimated to be higher than entire countries such as The Netherlands and Chile. Telegraph

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill on Monday that seeks to punish social media platforms that remove “conservative ideas” from their sites, though it is not clear if it would pass constitutional muster because it might violate the First Amendment. The new law will enable the state to fine large social media companies $250,000 a day if they remove an account of a statewide political candidate, and $25,000 a day if they remove an account of someone running for a local office. It takes effect July 1. “Some of these massive, massive companies in Silicon Valley are exerting a power over our population that really has no precedent in American history,” DeSantis said during a bill-signing ceremony at Florida International University in Miami. “One of their major missions seems to be suppressing ideas.” AP News

Security software giant McAfee could face a raft of refund requests after the firm agreed to overhaul auto-renewals for customers who were charged but no longer want their services. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it has secured extended refund rights from the company, which will be backdated for people who were previously refused money back in 2020. As part of the move, McAfee has pledged to make turning off auto-renewal more straightforward for customers, with clearer details about pricing – such as being more upfront that the second year may cost more than the first. Customers will also be emailed to make them aware of their refund rights. McAfee, which has made the changes voluntarily, said it was “pleased” to have reached an agreement with the CMA. Yahoo!

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...