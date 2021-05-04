Swann announces £179 Xtreem Security Camera

Share



Swann has announced its latest Xtreem wireless security camera which it claims can be mounted and set up anywhere indoors or outdoors in a matter of minutes.

Boasting a long battery life of up to 6 months, the camera comes with full HD video, 2-way talk to greet guests or warn off intruders, Swann’s True Detect heat and motion-sensing technology and a sturdy weatherproof design.

As part of the launch, Swann has also announced an exclusive 100 day free trial period of the Secure+ Service Subscription Plans, which includes up to 60 days cloud storage, more alerts including rich notifications, vehicle and pet detection, extended warranty and more.

With no drilling required, the Swann Xtreem Security Camera provides the flexibility and versatility to position the camera anywhere needed, claims the manufacturer. The camera is also portable, meaning if circumstances change, the camera can be easily moved and quickly set up in a new location. Users can add numerous Xtreem Security Cameras around their property to create a complete security system with no wiring, power cords, or hub required.

For added convenience, the Swann Xtreem Security Camera features a rechargeable 13,200mAh Lithium battery that it claims can last up to 6 months on a single charge. It also comes with 1080p full HD video and wide 110-degree viewing angle.

The Swann Xtreem Security Camera also provides free recording to store locally or on the cloud, giving users control over where it is saved and who has access to it. Users have the choice to save clips free on the cloud for 1 day rolling or locally via the included 16GB or 32GB MicroSD card, offering flexibility, particularly if the power or internet goes down.

Says Mike Lucas, CEO, Swann:

“Our mission at Swann has always been to deliver simple home security solutions that help renters or home and business owners protect what matters most. Our new feature-packed, longer battery life Xtreem Security camera is equipped for this.”

Swann Wireless Xtreem Security Camera features:

Long Battery Life – pre-installed rechargeable 13,200mAh Lithium battery

– pre-installed rechargeable 13,200mAh Lithium battery True Detect heat and motion sensing – ensuring reliable alerts, fewer false alarms.

– ensuring reliable alerts, fewer false alarms. 2-Way Talk – letting you greet guests and talk to pets, or to warn intruders.

letting you greet guests and talk to pets, or to warn intruders. Wide 110 degree view – to get a full picture with fewer cameras around your property

– to get a full picture with fewer cameras around your property Infrared Night Vision – allowing you to see in the dark up to 26ft / 8 metres.

– allowing you to see in the dark up to 26ft / 8 metres. IP56 Weatherproof Rating – the camera can withstand rain, snow, and heat, all year.

Pricing and Availability: £179.99 Swann.com/uk

