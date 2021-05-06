Polestar introduces video streaming app for Polestar 2

Share



EV company Polestar has developed its own video streaming app for Polestar 2. The beta app, which is available now in all European markets, brings web-based streaming content from various providers directly to the 11-inch centre display in the car.

Content includes news services and national TV broadcasts where available, as well as a video playlist curated by Polestar. At launch, the app includes feeds from SVT in Sweden, TV2 in Norway, and GOPlay and RTBF in Belgium. All European markets will also receive feeds from BBC Ideas, Al Jazeera English and Germany’s tagesschau. Additional feeds specific to other markets will be added over time.

One of the advantages of the Android Automotive OS in Polestar 2, claims the company, is the ease with which the developer community can innovate. With streamlined development and testing possible thanks to an online emulator – available in Polestar’s developer portal and open to any app developer – Polestar is able to release new apps efficiently. As customer needs and desires evolve, so can the services and solutions Polestar provides, and without the typical long lead times demanded by the traditional car industry, it claims.

The Polestar video app can be used when the car is not in motion. However, when streaming and switching out of Park, audio continues in the background, allowing occupants to continue to follow the broadcast. Data consumed by the app is included in the car’s data plan, meaning no extra costs for owners.

“We have released the new Polestar video app in beta form so that our customers can start to enjoy the benefits of in-car video streaming sooner rather than later,” comments Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO.

“We will receive feedback – both good and bad – that will help to refine the app based on thousands of use cases, rather than a small, defined set. We will also continue to add channels in the future, which gives the app huge growth potential since it is realistically able to integrate any web-based streams.”

