Pokemon GO revenue continues to rise, claims study

Five years since its release, Pokemon GO continues to be one of the most popular mobile games in the world of gaming. According to data presented by 123scommesse.it, Pokemon GO generated $347M worth of revenue in 2020 – a 45% YoY increase from 2019.

Pokemon GO was first launched in 2016 and became a viral sensation around the world. The mobile gaming app that turns users into pokemon trainers generated $1B in player spending globally in just 9 months, a record at the time. In 2020, Pokemon GO in the US generated revenues of $347M compared to just under $240M in 2019 – an estimated 45% YoY increase.

In 2020, the majority of Pokemon GO’s revenue in the US was generated by in-app purchases in the Google Play store. For the first time in the game’s history, revenue from Google Play exceeded the $200M mark, amounting to an estimated $202M in 2020 – a 40% YoY increase from 2019.

Apple App Store downloads amounted to an estimated $145M after experiencing a significant 52% YoY increase from 2019.

Asia-Pacific Most Lucrative Region For Pokemon GO

Globally, Pokemon GO’s largest market is the Asia Pacific region which amounted to an estimated $392M in 2020. The Asia-Pacific region also experienced the highest growth in 2020 after registering a 43% YoY increase in revenue.

$380M worth of revenue was generated in the Americas and just $151M in Europe, the Middle-East and Africa (EMEA) in 2020. Revenue in the Americas grew by 41% YoY while revenue in the EMEA region increased by 33.5% YoY.

As of April 2021, Pokemon GO was the 5th leading game on the iPhone in the US by daily active users (DAU), with 895,806 DAU. the game is also the 10th most popular game on the iPad by the same metric with 143,558 DAU as of April 2021.

Rex Pascual, eSports editor at 123scommesse.it, commented;

“Pokemon GO burst into the scene in 2016 but took its popularity to new heights in 2020. The Pokemon Franchise has long been known for producing top games and producing games that seem to stand the test of time. With Pokemon GO still nearing the top of gaming charts 5 years on, expect one of their biggest hits to continue its success for years to come.”

You can read more about the story with more statistics and information at: https://www.123scommesse.it/ senza-categoria/pokemon-go- annual-revenue-in-the-us-up- 45-yoy-in-2020-347m/

