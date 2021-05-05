Peloton treadmills recalled after injuries and child death

Share

Peloton has recalled its Tread and Tread+ treadmills in the US and UK over a series of safety issues following investigations by a US watchdog.

In the US, 125,000 Tread and Tread+ machines are being recalled after the death of a six-year-old child. The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said they could cause injury or death to adults, children and pets if they get pulled underneath.

Tread machines sold in the UK are also being recalled because display consoles could fall off.

In addition to the death, Peloton had 72 reports of injuries such as broken bones, cuts and grazes. In March, Peloton warned parents to keep children away from its Tread+ machine after the death of the six-year-old, who was pulled underneath the rear of the treadmill.

Peloton has also stopped the sale and distribution of the Tread+ and continues to work on additional hardware modifications. The CPSC previously warned consumers about the Tread+ in April.

Says Robert S. Adler, Acting Chairman of the CPSC

“I am pleased that the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Peloton have come to an agreement to protect users of the Peloton Tread+ and Tread products. The agreement, which the Commission voted this morning to accept, requires Peloton to immediately stop selling and distributing both the Tread+ and Tread products in the United States and refund the full purchase price to consumers who wish to return their treadmills.

“The agreement between CPSC and Peloton is the result of weeks of intense negotiation and effort, culminating in a cooperative agreement that I believe serves the best interests of Peloton and of consumers. I would like to thank the CPSC technical staff who have worked tirelessly to protect consumers and to warn the public. Today we have taken steps to prevent further harm from these two products.

Adds Peloton’s CEO John Foley:

“The decision to recall both products was the right thing to do for Peloton’s Members and their families. I want to be clear, Peloton made a mistake in our initial response to the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s request that we recall the Tread+. We should have engaged more productively with them from the outset. For that, I apologize.

“Today’s announcement reflects our recognition that, by working closely with the CPSC, we can increase safety awareness for our Members. We believe strongly in the future of at-home connected fitness and are committed to work with the CPSC to set new industry safety standards for treadmills. We have a desire and a responsibility to be an industry leader in product safety.”

Regarding UK sales Adam French, Which? Consumer Rights Expert, said:

“Peloton could have communicated more clearly with British consumers about the recall of a Tread model sold in the UK.

“Peloton Tread customers in the UK should check their machine to see if the recall applies to their model. If it does, they should stop using the treadmill immediately and get in touch with Peloton. We would expect the company to act swiftly to resolve this issue for any affected customers.

“Any treadmill can pose a safety risk to children and pets when safety precautions are not followed. It’s important to remove and secure the safety key out of reach of children when you aren’t exercising, stay vigilant of others’ safety when it’s in use, and follow manufacturer instructions at all times.”

