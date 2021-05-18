Lexus announces 2 million global EVs milestone

Share

Lexus announced today that it passed the milestone of two million global sales of electrified vehicles (EVs) at the end of April 2021.

Lexus currently offers nine electrified models, including hybrid electric and battery electric vehicles, in around 90 countries and regions. Globally, electrified vehicles – including hybrids – accounted for one third (33 per cent) of Lexus sales in 2020. However, in Western and Central Europe, the share was even higher, at 96 per cent, while in the UK it was above 99 per cent.

The cumulative saving in CO 2 emissions, compared to equivalent non-electrified vehicles, is approximately 19 million tonnes, claims Lexus (from 2005 to end April 2021).

Under the Lexus Electrified vision announced in 2019, Lexus is planningn to evolve its electrification technology to enhance vehicle performance characteristics.

By 2025, Lexus will introduce 20 new or improved models, including more than 10 electrified models (all-electric, plug-in hybrid and self-charging hybrid vehicles). That year is also the target date for the company to offer electrified options across its entire product range. Lexus also expects that by 2025, electrified models will account for more than 50 per cent of its global sales.

In addition, by 2050, Lexus aims to achieve carbon neutrality throughout the entire vehicle lifecycle, including materials, parts, vehicle manufacturing, logistics, driving and ultimate disposal and recycling.

To accelerate the spread of electrified vehicles, Lexus plans to introduce its first mass-market plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) in 2021 and a completely new, dedicated all-electric model in 2022.

Future models will feature DIRECT4 and steer-by-wire systems. DIRECT4 is an all-wheel drive torque distribution technology that combines highly precise drive force control with responsive steer-by-wire systems. This greatly enhances vehicle responsiveness, claims Lexus, giving a high level of dynamic performance.

Cumulative Lexus electrified vehicle sales, to end April 2021

Global 2.02 million USA 540,000 Europe (inc. UK) 480,000 Japan 400,000 China 387,000 East Asia 138,000 UK 133,000 Others 74,000

Sales by model range global/UK

RX 518,000/38,300 ES 384,000/2,600 CT 372,000/34,000 NX 285,000/28,500 UX (inc. EV) 137,000/9,000 Others 324,000/25,200

