Kia introduces IONITY bolt-on for high-speed charging

Share

Kia UK Limited has introduced a new IONITY bolt-on to its Kia Charge service, which it claims opens the door to low-cost, high-power charging for Kia EV owners.

Kia Charge (www.kiacharge.com) provides comprehensive access to the UK public charging network, with around 17,000 connectors accessible from a single account. The new bolt-on enables Kia EV owners to access IONITY’s high-speed 350kW charging points across the UK and Europe.

Available to Kia Charge users, the bolt-on costs £11.25 per month. Thanks to Kia’s partnership with IONITY, this allows Kia Charge users to enjoy heavily discounted rapid charging on the IONITY network. The bolt-on reduces the standard charging rate from £0.70 per kWh by 64 per cent, to £0.25 per kWh. It also eliminates the £0.49 session fee.

So, for example, recharging a 64kWh e-Niro or Soul from 10-to-80 per cent via an IONITY connector costs just £11.20, compared to £31.85 without the bolt-on – a saving of more than £20.

Furthermore, the Kia EV6 due to launch later this year will be the first Kia to offer 800V ultra-fast charging. This technology enables the car’s battery to recharge from 10-to-80 per cent in just 18 minutes (and for just £13.55) when plugged in to IONITY’s ultra-fast charging network.

The new bolt-on also enables users to access IONITY’s 400 high-power charging points across 24 European countries with similar discounted charging rates, claims Kia, facilitating low-cost rapid-charging on cross-continental drives.

Once signed up, Kia EV and PHEV owners can start a charge via the Kia Charge smartphone app or radio-frequency identification (RFID) card. Instead of numerous individual transactions, payments are made via a single itemised monthly invoice.

Says Paul Philpott, President & CEO of Kia UK Limited:

“Kia’s partnership with IONITY is an essential part of our plans to make EVs a more viable option. A reliable infrastructure that supports our vehicles’ high voltage capabilities is vital in encouraging more people to make the switch to electric mobility. Furthermore, this bolt-on supports efforts by Kia and our UK dealers to educate customers and help them feel more at ease with EV ownership and charging.”

“With Kia Charge, the combination of Kia’s long-range EV6 and access to the comprehensive IONITY network reimagines the EV user experience. It provides a seamless journey through easy access to a vast charging network, a simple payment process, lower electricity prices and, most importantly, ultra-fast high-tech charging.”

Customers can sign up to Kia Charge at www.kiacharge.com or by downloading the iOS or Android app (search ‘Kia Charge’ on the App Store or Google Play).

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...