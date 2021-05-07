Hyunadai IONIQ5 EV to start at £37,000

Share



Hyundai has announced the pricing and specification of its new IONIQ 5 EV, the first car in its new IONIQ brand and the first built on Electric-Global Modular Platform.

E-GMP provides IONIQ 5 with different powertrain options, with customers having the choice of battery and drive types; a 58kWh rear-wheel drive with a combined range of up to 240 miles, a 73kWh rear-wheel drive with a combined range of up to 300 miles, or a 73kWh all-wheel drive with a range of up to 287 miles.

The IONIQ 5 features 800V charging as standard, which when combined with a 350kW ultra-rapid charger will provide 80% charge in just 18 minutes and 100km of driving range in 5 minutes. The system also supports both domestic wall box charging and mainstream public 400V high-speed charging, using the motor and the inverter to convert the voltage from 400V to 800V for optimised charge times whenever possible.

IONIQ 5 will be available in 3 specification levels – SE Connect, Premium, Ultimate – which join the comprehensively equipped special launch edition Project 45. Prices start from £36,995 for the IONIQ 5 SE Connect 58 kWh rear-wheel drive. This features 19” alloy wheels, cloth upholstery, driver and front passenger seat height adjustment, sliding rear seat adjustment, interior mood lighting, 12.3” LCD audio, visual and navigation system with DAB, Apple Car Play™ and Android Auto™. Also on board is wireless phone charging for compatible devices.

Says Ashley Andrew, Managing Director, Hyundai Motor UK:

“Hyundai is at the forefront of zero-emission vehicle technology and is recognised as a leader in producing highly efficient electric vehicles. With IONIQ 5, we’ve taken this expertise and combined it with the highest level of progressive design to produce what has already become one of the most desirable models in our history. IONIQ 5 doesn’t change the game; it moves our EV offering on to a whole new level.”

All IONIQ 5 models come with a 1-year subscription to the IONITY charging network, Hyundai’s 5 Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty, 8 Year/100,000 Mile High Voltage Battery Warranty, 5 Year Annual Health Check, 3 year MapCare navigation update program, Roadside Assistance package, and 12 Year Anti Corrosion Warranty.

Pricing – for the very latest specification information, check https://www.hyundai.co.uk/new-cars/

IONIQ 5 is available in 9 colours:

Colour Finish Atlas White Solid Gravity Gold Matte Lucid Blue Pearl Mystic Olive Green Pearl Digital Teal Green Pearl Phantom Black Pearl Cyber Grey Metallic Galactic Grey Metallic Shooting Star Grey Matte

