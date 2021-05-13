Electrifying.com announces EV Award Winners

Technology Award: Tesla Model 3

Ginny Buckley says: “Tesla is divisive, class-leading – and brilliant. While others still struggle to get their heads around the whole concept of pure electric motivation, Tesla’s relentless adoption of new technology means that it often finds itself adding features that leave others constantly battling to catch up. Its Model 3 distils this tech into a car which is within reach of a middle manager motorist.”

Tomi Adebayo says: “The Tesla Model 3 is more than just an electric car; it’s a host of technology on wheels. Tesla has taken things we love and use every day like watching movies or gaming and added them to the car, so we can take those experiences everywhere with us. Safety and comfort are at the core of the Model 3 too, from the self-driving capabilities to the integration of apps to replace the key. Nothing comes close.”

Read the full review here and watch Tomi’s full tech review here​