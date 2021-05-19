Deezer offer 4 months free music as part of Samsung Boost

Share



Global music streaming service Deezer is offering four months of music to Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Series owners, as part of the brand’s new Samsung Boost proposition.

Boost brings together a range of exclusive premium apps and services to anyone with a Samsung Galaxy S21 5G phone in the UK and Ireland.

Starting today, Samsung Galaxy S21 5G users can enjoy Deezer HiFi and save themselves £60. Deezer is also reducing the price for its current HiFi users who own a Samsung Galaxy S21 5G to just £9.99 for six months.

Deezer’s HiFi streaming is available in lossless FLAC audio which, the company claims, offers the full range of frequencies that the human ear can hear. Deezer HiFi lets HiFi subscribers get advert-free access to over 70 million tracks in high fidelity, plus all the benefits of Premium like unlimited skips, offline listening, downloads and your personalised soundtrack ‘Flow’.

Also available are special playlists for HiFi users in the dedicated ‘HiFi Room’ and access to the standalone ‘360 by Deezer’ app, which lets you experience music in Sony’s 360 Reality Audio.

Says Amandine Durey, Head Of Western Europe at Deezer:

“Over the last three years, we’ve seen our HiFi subscribers increase globally by 493%. Music lovers care more and more about having the best audio quality to match their favourite tracks. Now, we want to offer the same sublime audio experience to fans of one of the best phones on the market today.”

Adds Teg Dosanjh, Director of Connected Services and Technology, Samsung UK and Ireland:

“We’re excited to give our customers the opportunity to try new experiences through our Boost proposition, and are thrilled to have Deezer on board, giving our customers a fantastic audio experience with Hifi Sound.”

All Samsung Galaxy S21 users need to do is head to the Samsung Members app to immediately start enjoying their Deezer Hifi experience. Alternatively, head to https://www.samsung.com/uk/boost/deezer/ and scan the QR code.

