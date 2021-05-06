Deezer now compatible with Apple HomePod and HomePod Mini

Share



Music streaming service Deezer is now compatible with Apple’s HomePod and HomePod mini smart speakers.

Music lovers can set Deezer as their default music service and ask Siri to play any song from its global catalogue of 73 million tracks.

All paying subscribers with iOS 14.3 and above and the latest software on HomePod can use their voice to issue a range of commands, such as “Hey Siri, play my Flow.”

Voice control also allows you to play specific tracks, artists, albums, favourites or playlists.

Deezer HiFi subscribers can also use their HomePod and HomePod mini to listen to tracks in high fidelity audio. You can find what you are looking for in HiFi Room.

Says Nicolas Pinoteau, Director of Partnership Solutions at Deezer:

“Our listeners don’t have to compromise on audio quality thanks to HomePod. HiFi users can still enjoy all of their favourite tunes in true lossless audio. But, don’t worry, even if you don’t have HiFi, Deezer on Apple HomePod is the perfect at home companion when you need to multitask or want to give your eyes and fingers a break.”

To start using Deezer on Apple HomePod or HomePod mini, make sure to launch the Deezer app and connect your account to your speaker in your settings. Deezer on HomePod and HomePod mini is available in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Spain, UK and USA.

For more information, visit www.deezer.com and www.apple.com.

