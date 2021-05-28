Closing the Door on Outdated Appliances: 5 Reasons to Invest in a Smart Fridge

Share



At the peak of the Digital Age, an emphasis on the bigger-and-better and the new-and-improved has spread like wildfire, igniting innovation, changing the appliance game, and revolutionizing the modern kitchen. No longer are the days of single-door, traditional refrigerators. Today, the suburban kitchen is taking on a new high-tech form.

For those shoppers looking for new refrigerators, there are numerous smart fridges on the market that will offer your home a touch of tech-savviness. Now, you may be wondering: Are smart fridges worth it? Look no further. Here are five reasons why you should invest in a smart fridge.

You’ll make your home more energy-efficient

If you’re on the hunt for ways to save energy in the kitchen, a smart fridge may be the magic solution. As a newer appliance, these smart fridges are engineered to outrank their traditional counterparts in energy efficiency.

These nifty appliances monitor themselves for internal issues and continually lower and raise the temperature to save on your electricity bill. Some even have a setting where you can manually adjust the settings and program the fridge to run at lower energy levels during the day when no one is home. As a bonus, most smart fridges send a notification to your phone if something is blocking its circulation, too.

You’ll save money on groceries

Have you ever gone to the grocery store and couldn’t remember if you had cheese or milk, only to find out that you had plenty in your fridge post-grocery-run? This challenge will be a thing of the past with a smart fridge.

A smart refrigerator that’s WiFi-enabled will show you what’s in your fridge, whether you’re at home or the store. Some even provide information about expiration dates on food. That way, you’ll know if you need more milk or if the gallon at home is safe to drink for the remainder of the week.

All these excellent features will end up saving you hundreds of dollars on groceries every year.

Recipes will be at your fingertips

Gone are the days where you sift through a stack of old cookbooks or lose a recipe card only to find it days after you wanted it. Use the screen on your smart fridge to look up recipes online and bookmark your favorites. Read through the recipe and leave it on the screen while you cook, or have your smart fridge read it aloud. Some appliances also can look up YouTube cooking videos and watch tutorials for cooking or baking various tasty dishes.

You’ll become more organized

Instead of cluttered magnets and notes posted on your fridge, a smart refrigerator can jot down notes, keep a calendar, and save photos. Everything is stored in the fridge’s system and opens up with the click of a button.

Your kitchen will have endless entertainment

Take mealtimes and family baking night up a notch with entertainment provided by your smart fridge. Play music, movies, or TV shows from various streaming apps. Create photo slideshows with images uploaded right from your smartphone connection. Play the slideshow for a trip down memory lane every time you’re in the kitchen.

Before you go

Smart refrigerators are an appliance of the future that connects your home and brings your family closer together. If you’re worried about hacking or tech issues with your smart devices, there are ways to keep your home hack-proof.

Whether you want an easy way to know when your food expires or an opportunity to make family nights more entertaining in the kitchen, it’s never been a better time to invest in a smart fridge.

