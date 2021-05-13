ASUS announces Zenfone 8 series from £539

Share

ASUS has announced the all-new Zenfone 8 series, comprising the compact 5.9-inch Zenfone 8 and the photography-focused 6.67-inch Zenfone 8 Flip, with prices starting from £539.

The new series is powered by the latest flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform for fast 5G speeds. High-capacity batteries — 4000 mAh in Zenfone 8 and 5000 mAh in Zenfone 8 Flip — deliver long battery, claims the manufacturer.

Both Zenfone 8 and Zenfone 8 Flip feature Samsung AMOLED displays with the Zenfone 8 boasting an ultrafast 120 Hz refresh rate. The displays also include in-display fingerprint sensors.

The rear dual-camera system on the Zenfone 8 includes a 64 MP Sony IMX686 main camera and ultrawide 12 MP Sony IMX363 camera. Aboard the Flip is a Sony IMX686 64 MP high-resolution wide-angle camera with dual-pixel phase-detection autofocus, a secondary ultrawide-angle camera powered by a Sony IMX363 sensor and a third telephoto camera, which enables 3X optical zoom and up to 12X total zoom.

ASUS claims the Zenfone 8’s new design has dimensions specifically chosen to allow easy pocketability and effortless one-handed operation. Included is a 3D-curved back with a new frosted glass finish for a more secure grip.

Dark Mode automatically adjusts apps to a dark colour scheme, helping users to stay focused, reduce eye strain and improve visibility, claims ASUS. System Mode offers several different modes that allow users to either prioritise performance or extend battery life. Also on board is AudioWizard which allows users to instantly tailor their audio experience to whatever they’re listening to, with Dynamic, Music, Cinema and Game presets.

UK – ZenFone 8 – 8GB/128GB (black) – early bird – £539.00 (available until May 31st, 2021)

UK – ZenFone 8 – 8GB/128GB (black) – original – £599.00

UK – ZenFone 8 – 16GB/256GB (black) – original – £699.00

UK – ZenFone 8 Flip – 16GB/256GB (black) – original – £699.00

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...