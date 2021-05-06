Android TV adds new Discover tab for personalised recommendations

Share



Android TV has rolled out home screen updates to its interface for UK viewers on Freeview Play models. It claims the new Android TV interface makes it easier for viewers to explore the full range of content available and discover new favourites.

A new Discover tab features personalised recommendations based on viewing history and interests, alongside what’s trending on Google. Following further updates, the new Discover tab is also set to feature Freeview Play content recommendations.

Freeview Play is home to over 30,000 hours of on-demand content from BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4, My5, UKTV Play, CBS Catchup Channels UK, Horror Bites, STV Player, POP Player and BBC Sounds.

UK viewers will also have access to the following features with Freeview Play on Android TV:

On Now – Freeview Play viewers can easily access the live TV guide, via a new tile on the ‘On Now’ row. The ‘On Now’ row has also been updated to give clearer programme information for each piece of content, to make it simpler for viewers to see what’s on at a glance.

On Demand – To make it simpler for viewers to explore the full range of on-demand Freeview Play content, content rows on the new UI have been updated with new player tiles, linking viewers straight to the player they are interested in.

Says Simon Hunt, Director of Strategy and Business Development, for Freeview Play:

“It’s so important that British viewers can easily find the content they love, whether it’s catching up on Line of Duty, or bingeing the Friday Night Dinner box set. Working closely with Android TV, we have been able to ensure that the customer journey continues to deliver for UK viewers, and ensures Android TV remains competitive in the British market.”

Adds Ed Corn, Head of Android TV Partnerships, EMEA at Android TV:

“People in Britain cherish a helpful and smart TV experience. We are glad that through our work with Freeview Play more UK viewers will profit from an updated Android TV experience that makes it easy for them to find and watch their favourite shows.”

