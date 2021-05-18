Amazon Web Services’ quarterly revenue jumps 32% year on year

Share

As one of Amazon’s strongest-growing business segments, Amazon Web Services witnessed a surge in revenue in the last year.

According to data presented by BuyShares.co.uk , AWS generated cloud computing and hosting revenues of around $13.5bn in the first quarter of 2021, a 32% jump year-on-year.

AWS Annual Revenue Rose by 30% YoY Amid Pandemic

One of the most used ways for companies to utilize cloud computing is to take advantage of the various “as-a-service” options. These services provide business organizations with access to computing power, software, and other cloud-related functions without the need for in-house hardware.

Although cloud computing revenues had been increasing significantly even before the pandemic, the COVID-19 accelerated the growth of the entire sector as companies across the globe started searching for a way to secure business continuity amid the lockdown.

As the market leader, AWS had a tremendous role in that growth. In the first quarter of 2019, AWS quarterly revenue amounted to nearly $7.7bn, revealed the Amazon financial report. Over the next twelve months, this figure jumped by 33% YoY to $10.2bn in Q1 2020. Statistics show that AWS quarterly revenue continued growing throughout 2020 and hit $12.7bn in the last quarter of the year.

This figure increased by another $758 million in the next three months, with quarterly revenue rising to $13.5bn in the first quarter of 2021.

Statistics also show that AWS annual revenue jumped by 30% amid the pandemic, rising from $35bn in 2019 to $45.3bn in 2020.

80% of Business Organizations Use Amazon Web Services in 2021

According to the 2021 Flexera State of the Cloud Report, 50% of technical professionals from industries worldwide stated their organization was running a significant workload on Amazon Web Services. Another 30% said they were using AWS apps to some extent, while 13% were either experimenting or planning to utilize them in 2021.

Microsoft’s Azure ranked as the second most popular cloud platform service, with 76% of respondents running its applications. Google Cloud and Oracle Infrastructure Cloud followed, with 49% and 32% share of respondents, respectively.

The full story can be read here: https://buyshares.co.uk/ amazon-web-services-quarterly- revenue-jumped-by-32-yoy-to- 13-5b/

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...