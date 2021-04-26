Zoom introduces Immersive View feature

Share



Zoom has unveiled its new Immersive View feature, which will allow hosts to arrange video participants and webinar panellists into a single virtual background.

Announced at Zoomtopia 2020, Immersive View allows hosts to arrange video participants and webinar panellists into a single virtual background, bringing people together into one scene to connect and collaborate in a cohesive virtual meeting space.

Whether you want to create the feeling of being in a classroom, a boardroom, a conference auditorium, or your favourite place to catch up with friends, Immersive View enables you to put up to 25 participants in one particular environment.

Immerse yourself

Meeting and webinar hosts can launch Zoom’s Immersive View the same way they would the Speaker or Gallery View. When enabling Immersive View, hosts will have the option to automatically or manually place participants into a virtual scene of their choosing. Hosts can also easily move participants around that scene and even resize a participant’s image for a more natural experience.

Want to change things up? Hosts can also change the scene or revert back to Speaker or Gallery View at any time. It’s also possible to use your own video as an Immersive View scene, bringing participants into their personal virtual background.

You can find more information in Zoom’s FAQ here.

