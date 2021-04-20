What technologies do online casinos use?

Share



Online casinos are some of the most popular and most visited websites on the internet today. They offer a whole host of different games, everyone as fun as the last. But have you ever stopped to think about the technology that goes into making online casinos operate?

A lot is going on behind the scenes to keep your experience fun, safe, and varied. Here’s a glimpse at some of the tech they use to achieve this.

Encryption – Keeping Casinos Secure

Whenever you’re playing casino at Betsafe, you want to know that the personal information you have shared with them and the money that you have deposited is safe. Thankfully, online casinos have a number of tools that they can use to protect these valuable assets.

One of the most powerful weapons in their arsenal is encryption. Cryptography has been used for all sorts of purposes over the years, but militaries were some of the earliest adopters to help them prevent their enemies from intercepting communications. This is partly why the cliche phrase “military-grade encryption” is so popular among marketers.

The technicalities of how encryption works are incredibly difficult to understand, but thankfully, you don’t need to know how it works to take comfort in the fact that it is keeping you secure. In a nutshell, encryption uses very large numbers to scramble your data. Without knowing what number was used to scramble the data in the first place, it becomes practically impossible to read it.

Video Streaming – Powering Live Casino Games

Many people now prefer to play live casino games over the traditional variants that use only computer-generated graphics. If you’ve never played a live casino game before, the main difference is simply that a live game involves a human dealer, as you’d find in a physical casino.

To allow you to see and interact with one of these human dealers through your computer, tablet, or smartphone screen, the online casino makes use of video streaming technology. This is similar to how your work Zoom calls work, but instead of receiving an update on sales figures, you get to play blackjack or roulette.

Random Number Generators – Keeping Casinos Fair

In land-based casinos, card games are kept fair by having the deck (or decks) shuffled to put the cards in random order. Similarly, dice and roulette wheels are random by their very nature.

However, this isn’t as simple for online casinos. They need a way to make games fair using computer code. However, computer code is essentially just a list of instructions, which is definitely not random.

Instead, casino games are made fair by using random number generators. These are systems that exploit truly random things like lava lamps or atmospheric noise. Neither of these things can be predicted by humans, meaning the casino games are kept fair.

For added protection, gambling regulators and third-party inspectors also verify the true randomness of these random number generators. This helps to ensure that the games are fair and that players can trust the casino.

