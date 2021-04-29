VW unveils £50,000 high performance EV, ID.4 GTX

Share



At the digital world premiere held at Berlin Tempelhof Airport, Volkswagen presented its first fully electric high-performance model: the ID.4 GTX.

The ID.4 GTX has one electric drive motor on both the front and rear axle. Together, they deliver a maximum electrical output of 220 kW (299 hp) and can work together as an electric all-wheel drive – a first for the ID. family.

Thanks to the dual-motor all-wheel drive, the flagship model of the ID.4 product line is able to accelerate from 0 to 60 km/h in 3.2 seconds and from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.2 seconds. The vehicle’s top speed is electronically limited to 180 km/h.

The model features a 24-cell 77kWh lithium-ion battery – the largest available for the ID 4. It also offers a range of up to 298 miles and can be topped up using regenerative energy under braking. Five driving profiles will be offered, including a dedicated Sport setting.

Inside, there’s there are stainless steel pedals, sports seats with red stitching and a sports steering wheel. There’s also a 30-colour ambient lighting system, a 5.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10-inch infotainment system with voice control.

The GTX’s seats are trimmed in a blend of animal-free leatherette and ArtVelours microfibre. The latter material is a fabric made from recycled plastic bottles.

An optional Sports pack lowers the ride height by 15mm compared with the regular ID 4 and adds progressive steering. The Sports Plus pack adds DDC adaptive chassis control which manages the shock absorbers to offer a firmer, sportier ride.

A range of trim packs similar to the regular ID 4’s will also be offered, with higher-end models including features such as a 12.0in touchscreen in place of the standard-fit 10.0in screen.

The ID.4 GTX will be launched in Europe in summer 2021. In Germany, it will start at an entry-level price of 50,415 euros, with customers being able to apply for a (net) grant of 7,500 euros.

UK prices haven’t been formally announced – but expect the GTX to cost roughly the same as the existing ID.4 ‘Max’ (around £50,000), and for the first cars to arrive in the UK around August.

