Volkswagen ID.3 Pure Performance EV available from £28,000

The Volkswagen ID.3 is set to go on sale from £28,370 in new Pure Performance guise from tomorrow.

Two trims – entry-level City and design-focused Style – will be available with the new powertrain, in addition to the Pro, Pro Performance and Pro S versions which are already on sale in the UK.

The Pure Performance is differentiated by a less powerful 45 kWh (net) battery, 150 PS power output and 310 Nm of torque. However, the ID.3 reaches 62 mph from a standstill in 8.9 seconds, and matches the 99 mph top speed of the rest of the ID.3 range.

Both specifications can regain up to 137 miles of range from a 100 kW rapid charger in 30 minutes, while a 7.2 kW home charger takes around seven and a half hours to take the ID.3 Pure Performance from 5% to 100%. On the WLTP combined cycle, the ID.3 City Pure Performance can return up to 217 miles from a single charge, while the Style Pure Performance can return as much as 215 miles.

Not only do these models introduce the Pure Performance powertrain, but the City specification also brings a lower entry price for ID.3 ownership – the model now starts at £28,370 for the ID.3 City Pure Performance. The ID.3 Style is priced from £32,470.

The lower pricing also means that both of the new variants qualify for the Government’s Plug-in Vehicle Grant (PIVG), under the recently realigned £35,000 threshold for the scheme, doubling the number of ID.3s available under the PIVG to four.



Included as standard on the ID.3 are a 10-inch Discover Pro Navigation infotainment system and a Comfort Package including heated front seats and a heated steering wheel; rain-sensing wipers and an auto-dimming rear mirror; two rear USB-C ports; and door mirrors with electric adjustment and folding, with integrated projection lights.

A suite of driver assistance features is also standard-fit for the ID.3, with the City fitted as standard with Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Front Assist as well as a Driver Alert system; Lane Assist; forward collision warning; and extended and proactive pedestrian protection, while front and rear parking sensors further aid the driver.

Says Joe Laurence, ID. Family Product Manager at Volkswagen UK:

“The City and Style are an important milestone in the ID.3’s life cycle, as they usher in the Pure Performance powertrain. Offering the best of both worlds with value and performance built-in, these two important new trim levels further significantly broaden the ID.3’s appeal – an attribute regarded as one of the model’s key strengths by experts.

“The fact that the ID.3 City brings the entry price of ID.3 ownership into an even lower band is good news for everybody – and further cements the model’s reputation as The Electric People’s Car.”

ID.3 Pure Performance Model Price* 0-62 mph Top speed Range (WLTP combined) ID.3 City Pure Performance £28,370 8.9 s 99 mph 217 miles ID.3 Style Pure Performance £32,470 215 miles

*- RRP OTR, with Government Plug-in Vehicle Grant deducted

