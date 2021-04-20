Virgin Media clocks up 2.2Gbs broadband speeds in UK trials

Share



Virgin Media has demonstrated the capabilities of its fibre network by successfully delivering next-generation 2.2Gbps broadband speeds to homes in Southampton and Manchester in real-world trials.

The multi-gigabit speeds – around 40 times faster than the local average broadband speeds – have been delivered via Virgin Media’s existing, future-proof cable network using broadband technology known as a DOCSIS 3.1 which, it claims, brings faster, more reliable broadband speeds to customers’ homes.

Virgin Media has carried out the proof-of-concept trial to showcase the future speeds which can be delivered via the same network that already connects millions of customers across the country, without the need for additional infrastructure or civil engineering works.

It comes after the operator launched its gigabit broadband service, Gig1, in late 2019 offering average download speeds of 1,130Mbps. More than 7 million homes across Virgin Media’s network can now access these future-proof gigabit speeds, making the company the UK’s largest gigabit broadband provider. By the end of 2021, Virgin claims its entire network, which passes more than 15 million premises, will have gigabit speeds switched on.

Virgin Media’s engineers were able to deliver the multi-gigabit speeds to homes in Southampton and Manchester using the operator’s latest router, the Hub 4. The router is Virgin Media’s fastest to date and comes as standard with its gigabit broadband service, Gig1.

The hyperfast speeds have been verified using tools from SamKnows – Ofcom’s technical partner – which measures broadband performance.

In the future, multi-gigabit speeds will allow households to instantly and simultaneously stream boxsets and video games with 8K and upwards capabilities, as well as use AR and VR technology in real-time and take part in video calling.

Says Jeanie York, Virgin Media’s Chief Technology and Information Officer:

“We invest more than £1 billion into our network every year to deliver leading connectivity today, but our talented teams never stop pushing forward to ensure we’re ready to power our customers’ connectivity needs for whatever comes next.

“Our services are being relied on and used more than ever before, and these innovative trials in Manchester and Southampton demonstrate how Virgin Media’s existing network is fit for the future with hyperfast, multi-gigabit broadband speeds delivered straight to customer homes.”

