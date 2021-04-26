Viessmann introduces WiFi boiler for remote control and diagnostics

Share



Viessmann has introduced a new gas condensing boiler, the Vitodens 100-W, with WiFi built-in to enable remote control via a smartphone or tablet.

The boiler’s control platform also means that the customer’s heating engineer can be notified if settings need adjusting or parts need replacing. They can also assist customers remotely, without needing to visit the property.

Thanks to Viessmann’s unique MatriX-Plus burner technology, its boilers run very fuel-efficiently, reducing bills and greenhouse gas emissions, claims the manufacturer.

Lambda Pro automated combustion control technology also means the Vitodens 100-W is capable of running with a hydrogen mix of up to 20%, in preparation for the expected introduction of hydrogen to the UK gas grid in the near future.

Using the ViCare control system app, the heating system can be operated via smartphone or tablet as well as on the boiler’s intuitive touchscreen display. ViCare shows at a glance whether everything is working as it should be and confirms this with an overall status summary at the top of the ‘home’ view.

In the event of the system needing professional attention, the app automatically notifies the user’s designated heating engineer. The engineer can also remotely access and make adjustments to the boiler and heating system.

The ViCare app also enables boiler users to save costs when they’re not at home by setting the desired temperature with just one click. Heating times can also be adjusted to suit individual requirements, with the preferred daily routine saved automatically without the need for using an additional control system like Hive or Nest. Gas consumption and cost savings can also be shown.

The Vitodens 100-W’s efficiency can be further enhanced with the addition of weather compensation controls. By automatically increasing or decreasing the radiator temperature when the temperature changes outside, weather compensation ensures the boiler burns no more fuel than the exact amount required to match the heat lost from the building.

This significantly improves efficiency under partial load conditions and reduces annual fuel bills by up to 15% as it is a proactive, rather than reactive, heating control, claims the company.

Says Graham Russell, managing director at Viessmann UK:

“The new Vitodens 100-W boiler, with its completely new control platform, is the most up-to-date specification on the market. With WiFi inside the boiler, it is a truly smart machine, enabling live interfaces and full control for both the installer and end-user. All this functionality is free and included in the boiler.”

