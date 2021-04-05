The Apple User’s Guide to Protecting Your MacBook Device

Share



Covid-19 saw the world shrinking into their homes. With work-from-home becoming the new reality of the current times, we also saw an increase in the number of Mac users for its functionality and sleek designs that allow smooth, professional operations. Not just that, even the personal tasks that required us to visit the physical places got digitally transformed with no requirement of dragging ourselves to the places like stores, banks, hospitals, and more. All the bookings, payments, etc., were done in one click, making our lives easier and more digitally dependent. Apple here, too, witnessed an increase in Mac’s usage as it has one of the most dependable operating systems.

However, with more and more users now accomplishing the tasks online, cybercriminals’ opportunities have also increased. At times, we forget to update our operating system or expose our system to public hotspots, increasing our chances of getting hacked. That’s why it has become more critical than ever to protect our device as well as our data so that we do not become a victim of cybercrimes. Thankfully, for Apple users, several things can be done to protect our systems and secure our data.

Here are the top 5 tricks to protect your Apple from cyber-attacks and hackers.

Encrypt your Network

Problem:

Apple’s mainline product is Mac, as their audience likes to be out-and-about. The sleek design, smooth functionality and features, and cool looks make it an asset to even show off at times. That’s why you may see so many Apple users working in cafes, restaurants, and even open parks. However, the working public requires unsecured public networks, exposing you so easily to cybercriminals. They do not require any password to access.

Consequence:

The result is that it becomes straightforward for cybercriminals to steal your data and spy on you.

Solution:

The solution is encrypting your network.

By using a Mac VPN you can protect your data from leaking. A good VPN ensures that your data is encrypted and is safe from cyber-attacks that may put you at risks you may have ever thought of.

Set up Your Password Manager

The importance of passwords is not unknown. It’s not much but they do provide at least a bit of security from cyber-attacks.

Problem:

The problem is that we often use easy-to-remember passwords that can be easily hacked.

Consequence:

Weak passwords and using them for multiple accounts are like handing over your locker’s key to the robbers. In the world of cyber-security, it is a big NO.

Solution:

All you have to do is create strong and different passwords for your accounts. This may seem difficult as remembering all the passwords is not at all easy but can be effortlessly handled by using a password manager.

Password managers like LastPass or 1Password generate unique and strong passwords for you, which are stored in an encrypted vault and hence are secure. If you want to protect your Mac, then setting up a password manager is one of the best and easiest ways.

Enable Encryption with FileVault

Why is encrypting your hard drive a must when you have already encrypted your network?

Let’s understand.

Problem:

If your Mac has been stolen and lands in some dangerous hands, your hard drive and its content are under immediate attack.

Consequence:

As a result, you may lose some of the vital information entirely, or it may be used for all the wrong reasons. Data theft in today’s time is like losing the most valuable asset to someone.

Solution:

For Apple users, the good news is that Apple includes FileVault with their systems. It is a program that enables you to encrypt your entire hard drive smoothly and more quickly. With such an important security feature offered by Apple itself, there is no reason not to leverage its benefits.

Frequently Update OS

When a software developer builds software, they try to make it as safe as it can be. They test it repeatedly to locate any existing loopholes, backdoors, or places from where data leakage can happen.

Problem:

However, even after taking so many precautions, hackers and cybercriminals find one way or another to hack the program and use it for wrong purposes. That’s why software developing companies keep updating their software to fill in the loopholes that may surface anytime later.

Consequence:

You may have heard of the news that, at times, a company lost so much due to malfunctioning software. This is precisely what you could face if your device’s software is outdated or contains holes to leak the crucial data.

Operating Systems fall under the same category.

Solution:

So, if you want to secure your system, it is advisable to update the operating system as many times the updates are available. The updates come with advanced security features and have quality-life modifications that make functionality even better.

With Mac OS, you can easily schedule your updates and don’t have to bother about it while working on something important.

Keep Your Mac Close to You

Problem:

Cybersecurity is undoubtedly a primary thing, but that doesn’t mean we should overlook physical security. The cost of Apple products makes them valuable and can be resold at reasonable prices. That’s why it is not safe to leave your Apple device unattended in public places.

Consequence:

In case your Mac gets stolen, not only is it a financial loss but also a significant loss of your private and professional data, which is also a valuable commodity in the present-day world. Often big brands buy this data, irrespective of whether it is unethical and even a criminal offense.

Solution:

Keep it close and right in front of your eyes when using it in public or outdoor spaces.

In case it becomes incredibly urgent to leave it unattended, make sure that you have your tracker on the device to locate it quickly.

Conclusion

Despite popular belief, Mac is at risk of cyber-threats. However, it is easier to secure with so many features given by the manufacturer itself. Plus, external help is always available. With these five tips, you can be at peace about your system’s security and make it difficult for cyber-attackers to make you a victim.

