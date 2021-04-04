Tech Digest daily round up: Over 500m Facebook accounts hacked

Share



The personal details of more than 500 million Facebook users, including phone numbers, Facebook IDs, full names, locations, birthdates and email addresses, have reportedly been posted on a website for hackers. According to Business Insider, which first reported the availability of the data, information of some 533 million people from 106 countries was online on Saturday. This included 11 million records on users in the UK, more than 32 million on American users and 6 million on users in India. It was first discovered by Alon Gal, the chief technology officer of cybercrime intelligence firm Hudson Rock.

Tesla has exceeded Wall Street expectations and more than doubled its car deliveries in the first quarter of the year, brushing off chip and battery shortages and looming electric car rivals. Elon Musk’s electric car company delivered a record-breaking 185,000 cars in the first quarter, traditionally a quieter period for the company. Deliveries were up from 84,000 the year before and were above the 180,570 delivered in the fourth quarter of last year. It only produced its cheaper Model 3 and Model Y cars in the quarter and delivered just 2,020 of its more expensive Model S sedans and Model X SUVs, which the company is overhauling as it focuses on its mass-market vehicles. Telegraph

A Russian court on Friday fined Twitter 3.2 million roubles ($42,011.29) over its failure to delete what the authorities said was banned content. Moscow said last month it had slowed the speed of U.S.-based Twitter inside Russia and on March 16 threatened to ban the social media service outright in a month over content ranging from child pornography to drug abuse. There was no immediate comment from Twitter. It said earlier that it was worried about the impact on free speech of the Russian action, and denied that it allowed its platform to be used to promote illegal behaviour as alleged by Russian authorities. Reuters

Amazon has apologised to a US politician for falsely denying that drivers are, at times, forced to urinate in plastic bottles. Mark Pocan, a Democrat from Wisconsin, referenced Amazon making “workers urinate in water bottles” in a tweet. The official Amazon Twitter account then replied: “If that were true, nobody would work for us.” The company has now apologised after evidence emerged of drivers having to urinate in bottles. “We owe an apology to Representative Pocan,” Amazon said in a statement. “The tweet was incorrect. It did not contemplate our large driver population and instead wrongly focused only on our fulfilment centres.” BBC

The IT company helping the UK Government with a possible Covid-19 passport app has said its technology is “an efficient, secure and scalable solution” that will support the safe reopening of society. Netcompany has already confirmed its digital Corona passport app will be used in Denmark and is expected to be ready in May. The UK Government is working on the development of a “Covid status certification” scheme, the so-called vaccine passport, and a Whitehall source said Netcompany is “helping with the technical architecture of a possible app”. Netcompany was awarded a year-long contract in November worth £3,107,200 for “Alpha, Beta and Live Support services to NHS Test and Trace”, according to the Government website. Yahoo! News

