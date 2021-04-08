Tech Digest daily round up: Bumble founder joins Forbes Super-Rich list

Share

You may never have heard of her – but the founder of dating app Bumble, Whitney Wolfe Herd, has joined Forbes list of the super-rich. And while others, such as fellow billionaire Kim Kardashian, are grabbing the headlines, there is an argument that the lesser-known Wolfe Herd could serve as an equally strong role model. The 31-year-old became the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire when she took Bumble public in February. She rang the Nasdaq bell with her 18-month-old baby son on her hip. In her speech she said she wanted to make the internet “a kinder, more accountable place”. BBC

Twitch will start holding its streamers to a higher standard. The company just expanded its hate and harassment policy, specifying more kinds of bad behavior that break its rules and could result in a ban from the streaming service. In December, Twitch released an updated set of rules designed to take harassment and abuse more seriously, admitting that women, people of color and the LGBTQ+ community were impacted by a “disproportionate” amount of that toxic behavior on the platform. Twitch’s policies now include serious offenses that could pose a safety threat, even when they happen entirely away from the streaming service. Those threats include violent extremism, terrorism, threats of mass violence, sexual assault and ties to known hate groups. Tech Crunch

Swansea City and its players will boycott social media over the racist abuse sent on the platforms, the club announced on Thursday. For seven days from later Thursday, there will be no posts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat, said Swansea, which plays in England’s second-tier. The club has written to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook counterpart Mark Zuckerberg to ask for more stringent policing and punishments for those posting racist messages. “Three of our squad have been racially abused in recent weeks and, as a squad and club, we wanted to take this stance as we again call on those at the forefront of social media companies to implement the change that is needed now and in the future,” Swansea captain Matt Grimes said. Yahoo! News

Beijing is color-coding businesses to show the vaccination rates among the employees inside. Authorities in the Chinese capital have put the signs on businesses in the financial district, Bloomberg reported. According to Bloomberg, this is what the colors represent: Green – more than 80% of people working in the building have been vaccinated; Yellow – between 40% and 80% of people working in the building have been vaccinated; Red – fewer than 40% of people working in the building have been vaccinated. There are no penalties for businesses that have low rates, but it’s intended to help with China’s efforts to speed up its vaccine rollout, according to Bloomberg. China already has a digital health code for people, which is smartphone software that shows a color and lets them into certain places.

Uber plans to spend hundreds of millions of dollars to encourage drivers in the US back on the road as it seeks to respond to rising demand as the world’s biggest economy reopens. The cab-hailing app said it would spend $250m (£182m) on a “driver stimulus” that would include bonuses, minimum earnings for making a certain number of trips, and sign-up payments. Government cash payments to Americans, boosted unemployment income and lingering concerns about the virus have meant Uber facing a shortage of available drivers, even as many passengers return to the app as restaurants and sports venues reopen. Telegraph

