Spotify’s revenue reached nearly €8B in 2020, study claims

Share



Music streaming service Spotify has established itself as market leaders after experiencing impressive growth in the last five years.

According to data presented by TradingPlatforms.com, Spotify’s Global revenue grew at an incredible Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 32.36% in the five year period from 2015-2020, reaching almost €8B in 2020.

Spotify recorded an estimated €7.9B in 2020, a 16.5% YoY increase from 2019. 2020’s revenue is the highest recorded by the company after experiencing a 5-year CAGR of 32.36% from 2015-2020. Spotify’s premium revenue accounted for €7.1B while Ad-supported revenue accounted for €745M.

The music streaming giant’s gross profit has also risen impressively in recent times, crossing the €2B mark for the first time in 2020. In the 5-year period from 2015-2020, Spotify’s gross profit grew at an impressive CAGR of 54.89%.

Spotify Suffered Net Loss Of More Than Half A Billion Euros

Spotify has operated at a net loss since it was launched in late 2008. The company attributes this net loss to high costs associated with content creation, marketing and sales and securing the rights of audio and video content.

Since 2019, Spotify has recorded cost of sales above €5B and in 2020 amounted to €5.7B. Sales and Marketing costs also crossed the billion Euro mark for the first time in 2020. In 2020, Research and Development cost experienced a 39% YoY increase to €855M. Spotify also added 1000 more employees globally in 2020 totalling 5584.

Comments Rex Pascual, editor at TradingPlatforms.com:

“Despite Spotify registering a net operating loss, the future still seems promising for the music streaming giants. If Spotify continues to successfully expand into other mediums such as they did with Podcasting, the company is poised to retain their status as market leaders of the music streaming service industry.”

You can read more about the story with more statistics and information at: https://tradingplatforms. com/blog/2021/04/28/spotifys- revenue-grew-at-a-cagr-of-32- 36-from-2015-2020-almost-e8b- in-2020/

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...