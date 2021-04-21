Shopify and Pinterest expand their commercial partnership

Share



Social media channel Pinterest and e-commerce company Shopify are expanding their partnership to the UK and 26 other countries across the world.

The partnership will enable Shopify merchants across the UK to use the Pinterest channel to sell more effectively by automatically placing a tag, creating a catalogue, receiving organic distribution, and launching Traffic, Conversion, and for the first time, Dynamic Retargeting campaigns.

Beyond this, merchants will have access to two news products for the first time: dynamic retargeting and multifeed support for catalogs. Discoverability has become a growing priority for Shopify merchants and social commerce provides an opportunity for independent businesses to grow their audience. Shopify’s 2021 Future of Commerce report found that 54% of younger consumers globally discover brands via social media.

Over 83% of weekly Pinterest pinners have made a purchase based on a pin they liked. The expansion of Shopify’s partnership with Pinterest, it is hoped, will increase the potential for both discovery and sales for more than 1.7 million Shopify merchants worldwide and turn their products into shoppable Product Pins that are discoverable across the platform by Pinterest’s 450M+ monthly users.

Shopify merchants advertising for the first time on Pinterest through the Pinterest app and using a credit card billing will benefit from a USD $100 (around £73) in ad credit which will be automatically converted to the local currency.

Says Shimona Mehta, Managing Director, Shopify EMEA:

“Brands are having to compete like never before to get the attention of buyers. Over the last year in particular, Shopify merchants have recognised that they need to show up wherever their customers are spending time. Since February 2020, we’ve seen installs of our social commerce channels grow 76% globally. Our partnership with Pinterest means that Shopify merchants across the UK can now tap into the purchasing power of over 450 million Pinterest users by building thoughtful, targeted marketing campaigns.”

Adds Bill Watkins, Global Head of Mid-Market and Small Business Sales at Pinterest:

“Pinterest is an inspiring place to shop and we’re excited to expand our partnership with Shopify to help merchants in 27 more countries grow their shopping presence on Pinterest globally. Small and medium businesses in particular have the opportunity to thrive on Pinterest because they connect with consumers in a positive environment when they are early in their decision-making journey and full of purchase intent.”

