Shanghai Auto Show: Maserati to launch Levante Hybrid

Launching at the Shanghai Auto Show 2021 is Maserati’s Levante Hybrid which the brand claims will be a ‘major step forward in its electrification strategy’ that began last year with the Ghibli Hybrid.

The Brand’s new hybrid SUV combines the 4 cylinder, 2 litre engine with a 48 volt Hybrid system to recover energy during deceleration and braking. The hybrid car weighs less than the 6 cylinder engine version (gasoline and diesel), and above all, it has an even better weight distribution, due to the battery which is mounted in the rear.

Thanks to a maximum power output of 330 hp and torque of 450 Nm delivered from just 2,250 rpm, the Levante Hybrid (which is only available with all-wheel drive) is able to reach a top speed of over 240 km/h and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 6 seconds.

In terms of appearance, the launch version is characterised by a new metallic tri-coat colour called Azzurro Astro, available within the Maserati Fuoriserie customisation programme in the Futura collection. This is a particularly deep, bright iridescent colour. Other exterior and interior details contribute to the new Levante Hybrid’s immediately recognisable design: some are in blue, the colour chosen to identify hybrid cars, already adopted by Maserati to distinguish the Ghibli Hybrid.

On the exterior, blue characterises the three iconic side air ducts, the brake calipers (opt) and the C-pillar logo. The same shade reappears inside the car, on the embroidered seams of the seats.

Last but not least, the Trident Brand’s first hybrid SUV is constantly connected, thanks to the Maserati Connect programme.

Says Maserati CEO Davide Grasso:

“The Shanghai Auto Show is an extremely important event for our brand. The show marks a rebirth in difficult times. We believe strongly in this new beginning, and today we are showcasing several world premieres that project us straight into the future.

“The stand is dominated by the brand’s first electrified SUV, Levante Hybrid, which completes the Levante range and creates a new “family within the family”, now comprising V6 and V8 gasoline and hybrid propulsion systems.”

