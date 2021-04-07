Ring launches Floodlight Cam Wired Pro

Share



Ring has announced the Floodlight Cam Wired Pro which it claims is its most advanced outdoor security camera to date.

Equipped with 3D Motion Detection with radar and Bird’s Eye View, the Floodlight Cam Wired Pro builds upon the features of the popular Ring Floodlight Cam to monitor outdoor spaces with motion-activated LED lights and HD video, providing homeowners with greater insight into what’s happening at their property.

“Four years ago, we reinvented the ordinary floodlight with our original Ring Floodlight Cam, and now we’re bringing more cutting-edge features to this device with Floodlight Cam Wired Pro,” says Jamie Siminoff, Ring’s Founder and Chief Inventor.

“By expanding our 3D Motion Detection technology and Bird’s Eye View to Floodlight Cam Wired Pro, we’re giving customers greater insight about what’s taking place on their property for additional peace of mind.”

Floodlight Cam Wired Pro

Now the most advanced outdoor camera in Ring’s lineup, the newly redesigned Floodlight Cam Wired Pro is equipped with Ring’s new innovative features including 3D Motion Detection and Bird’s Eye View, a siren and Colour Night Vision.

Additionally, new Audio+ helps users hear what’s happening more distinctly thanks to an array microphone for enhanced audio and echo cancellation, claims Ring. Floodlight Cam Wired Pro connects to Wi-Fi and can be hardwired to the outside of the home for around-the-clock power. Floodlight Cam Wired Pro enables customers to check in on their property anytime from anywhere via their mobile or Alexa-enabled device, and see and speak with visitors in real-time.

Other features include Customisable Motion Zones that trigger an event and Privacy Zones that exclude areas in the camera field of view from capturing video for added privacy.

Using 3D Motion Detection technology, Floodlight Cam Wired Pro allows homeowners to customise which areas of their property to monitor by selecting distance thresholds. The radar sensor determines when an object crosses the distance threshold by measuring its specific distance from the camera, and the camera then only activates once that threshold is crossed, sending homeowners a motion alert.

Powered by 3D Motion Detection, Bird’s Eye View provides an aerial map view of the motion events in front of the floodlight camera and clearly shows the path visitors take when visiting the property. Also available on the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2, this new feature creates a visual representation of the path travelled once a visitor crosses the selected threshold but before a motion alert is sent, so the homeowner has a greater understanding of what’s happening when viewing individual videos from each device in the Ring App.

The Floodlight Cam Wired Pro will be available for purchase in the coming months for £219. Additionally, the original Ring Floodlight Cam is now available for the low price of £179 on Ring.com and Amazon.com.

