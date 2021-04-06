Nissan reduces LEAF prices for Plug-In Car Grant eligibility

Share



Nissan has confirmed price reductions of both the 40kWh and 62kWh versions of its LEAF electric vehicle, effective from April.

As a result, all grades of LEAF and both battery capacities (40kWh and 62kWh) are eligible for the revised Plug-In Car Grant of £2,500, which is offered on electric vehicles under £35,000 RRP.

The reduced OTR price makes the LEAF range one of the most accessible C-segment hatchback EVs, starting from just £25,995 OTR (including government grant).

Updated pricing for the LEAF range, including the £2,500 government grant, is in the table below. For customers looking to purchase an e+ 62kWh version, the OTR price reduction renews the model’s eligibility for the grant, unlocking a saving of £5,265 compared to purchasing at the previous OTR price without the £2,500 PICG support.

The plug-in car grant was slashed from £3,000 to £2,500 on March 18th and will now only be available on electric cars costing up to £35,000.

Grants will no longer be available for higher-priced vehicles, which are ‘typically bought by drivers who can afford to switch without a subsidy from taxpayers’, claims The Department for Transport (DfT).

Says Transport Minister Rachel Maclean:

“We want as many people as possible to be able to make the switch to electric vehicles as we look to reduce our carbon emissions, strive towards our net-zero ambitions and level up right across the UK.

“The increasing choice of new vehicles, growing demand from customers, and rapidly rising number of chargepoints means that while the level of funding remains as high as ever, we are re-focusing our vehicle grants on the more affordable zero-emission vehicles – where most consumers will be looking and where taxpayers’ money will make more of a difference.”

However, the move has attracted much criticism from the motoring industry. Says Chris Knapman, Editor at CarGurus UK:

“There’s no doubt that the rate of adoption of EVs will need to accelerate if the Government is to meet its ambition for the UK to be a world leader in transitioning to zero-emissions motoring. As such it is a surprise to see that the grant for purchasing new EVs has been reduced yet again, particularly when our own research shows these grants are so important in the quest to drive EV adoption.”

MODEL BATTERY CAPACITY NEW OTR PRICE (INC PICG) OTR PRICE REDUCTION (FROM NEW MARCH 2021 PICG STRUCTURE) LEAF Acenta 40kWh £25,995 £1,350 LEAF N-Connecta 40kWh £27,995 £650 LEAF 10 Special Version 40kWh £28,670 £650 LEAF Tekna 40kWh £29,995 £665 LEAF e+ N-Connecta 62kWh £30,445 £5,250 LEAF e+ Tekna 62kWh £32,445 £5,265

