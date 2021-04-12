MG reveals Cyberster EV photos

Share



Just days after revealing design renderings, MG has released the first official photos of its Cyberster concept car, which is making its debut at the Shanghai Auto Show later this month.

The Cyberster – developed by the team at the MG Advanced Design Centre in London – is a two-door, two-seater sports car which aims to recall the brand’s tradition, drawing a number of styling cues from the classic MGB Roadster while also ushering in new high-tech features, including an interactive gaming cockpit and 5G connectivity.

MG says the Cyberster’s intelligent all-electric architecture will enable an approximate EV range of 800km (500 miles) and deliver a 0-100km/h time (0-62mph) of less than three seconds, while the body is designed to enhance aerodynamic performance, the classically shaped MG grille also serving as an air duct to ensure airflow over the car’s chassis.

It features classic round MG headlights, coupled with a slim grille design, along with interactive ‘Magic Eye’ headlights that open when switched on.

Other striking details of the MG Cyberster are the ‘laser belt’ LED strip down the side of the car and the outline of the door, which follows the direction of the LED strip.

The “digital fibre” interior design theme includes a separated cockpit for driver and passenger and a large-sized LED instrument cluster with a second central screen. The screen ahead of the driver presents all of the key vehicle information in a modern but minimalist style, claims MG, while the central display houses its more interactive features.

MG’s ‘Zero Gravity’ seats have floating head restraints, while the door panels and red leather handles reflect the ‘laser belt’ that runs down the car’s exterior.

Says Carl Gotham, Director of SAIC Design Advanced London: “The Cyberster is a bold statement that looks strongly into MG’s future, touching on our heritage but more importantly building on our technology and advanced design.

“Cyberster is a hugely exciting concept for us.”

More information on the Cyberster will be revealed when the model is shown at the Shanghai Motor Show (April 21-28, 2021).

MG currently offers three plug-in models in the UK – the established MG ZS EV, the new MG5 EV and MG HS Plug-in. For more information see MG.CO.UK.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...