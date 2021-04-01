MG Cyberster EV to make debut at 2021 Shanghai Auto Show

Share



This is more like it. Not like the cheap, uninspiring SUVs that MG is currently producing. These

are the first images of MG’s vision of the future – the all-electric Cyberster concept car.

Set to debut at the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show later this month, the Cyberster – developed by the team at the MG Advanced Design Centre in London – is a two-door, two-seater sports car recalling the brand’s tradition, like an updated version of the classic MGB Roadster.

It features classic round MG headlights, coupled with a slim grille design, along with interactive ‘Magic Eye’ headlights that open when switched on.

Other striking details of the MG Cyberster are the ‘laser belt’ LED strip down the side of the car and the outline of the door, which follows the direction of the LED strip.

Its powerful sports car profile has a distinct two-stage shoulder line, with a flattened ‘kamm tail’ rear. The tail lamps are of LED construction and are integrated flat into the rear of the car, projecting a digital image that echoes MG’s British heritage.

Says Carl Gotham, Director of SAIC Design Advanced London:

“The Cyberster is a bold statement that looks strongly into MG’s future, touching on our heritage but more importantly building on our cutting edge technology and advanced design.

“Sports cars are the lifeblood of the MG DNA and Cyberster is a hugely exciting concept for us.”

The Cyberster’s all-electric architecture will enable an EV range of 800km (500 miles) and deliver a 0-100km/h time (0-62mph) of less than three seconds. It will also feature 5G interconnectivity. More information on the Cyberster will be revealed when the model is shown at the Shanghai Motor Show (April 21-28, 2021).

MG currently offers three plug-in models in the UK – the established MG ZS EV, the MG5 EV and MG HS Plug-in, all backed up by MG’s 7-year warranty and fast-developing dealer network.

To find your local dealer visit MG.CO.UK.

