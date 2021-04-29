Link offers free scooter rides to reach vaccination centres

Share



To protect communities in Italy and Spain against Covid-19, Superpedestrian is giving away €10 million in free rides on its LINK scooter to enable citizens to reach vaccination centres.

To support the roll-out of Covid-19 vaccination programmes in Italy and Spain, Superpedestrian has today announced the provision of one million free rides on its world-leading shared e-scooter, LINK.

Free rides will be made available in all European cities currently served by LINK scooters, including Rome, Madrid, Turin, Palermo, Málaga and Alcalá de Henares.

The total scope of free rides has been calculated by assessing the number of people in each city eligible for vaccinations who would also be likely to choose a shared e-scooter as a transportation method for a short journey.

This programme will be of particular benefit to people living in low-income communities, who may otherwise struggle to reach vaccination centres, claims the company.

Riders can download the LINK Scooter app (available in the Apple and Android app stores) and complete a simple online form to have €10 added to their account.

Says Haya Verwoord Douidri, VP (EMEA) at Superpedestrian:

“We’re so grateful to the courage of medical staff who continue to work tirelessly to safeguard communities.”

“We already provide free rides for these heroes, so now is the time to help residents play their part by getting to vaccination appointments. Our free rides campaign represents a significant investment, following a similar roll-out in our US markets, and will help protect the health of many people across Spain and Italy.”

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...