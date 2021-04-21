LEGO unveils 2,314 piece Star Wars R2-D2 construction set

Share



LEGO has revealed a new product for the ultimate Star Wars fan collection: the LEGO Star Wars R2-D2 construction set.

Launched to mark the 50th anniversary of Lucasfilm, the galaxy’s most lovable droid can now be recreated in detail with this 2,314 piece set – the most feature-packed LEGO brick version of R2-D2 from the LEGO Group to date.

Adult LEGO builders and Star Wars fans alike can recreate their favourite moments from the films as they craft R2-D2’s unique retractable mid-leg, rotating head and a periscope. The model also has hidden tools tucked away, such as a lightsaber hilt hidden in a secret compartment in the head.

This set is perfect for any hero looking for a fun and immersive building experience, claims LEGO. When finished, the R2-D2 replica makes an impressive focal point when displayed with the set’s exclusive minifigure version of the iconic droid and a special Lucasfilm 50th anniversary LEGO brick.

In 2021, Lucasfilm is celebrating half a century of storytelling with a range of commemorative, fan-favourite 50th anniversary Star Wars products, including this new LEGO Star Wars R2-D2 model.

Commenting on the new set, Jens Kronvold Frederiksen, Creative Lead of LEGO Star Wars at the LEGO Group said:

“We have had the pleasure of creating hundreds of Star Wars-inspired models over the past two decades since we first launched LEGO Star Wars sets. As Lucasfilm celebrates their 50th anniversary, it seemed fitting to challenge ourselves and push the limits of what is possible with LEGO bricks by recreating a fan-favourite Star Wars character in great detail like we have never achieved before. We are delighted with the result and hope our fans get as much joy out of building the sets as we did designing it.”

The set will be available exclusively from LEGO.com and LEGO Stores globally from 1st May 2021 priced at £179.99.

Facts:

· Name: LEGO® Star Wars™ R2-D2™.

· Product number: 75308.

· Pieces: 2,315.

· Minifigure version of R2-D2™ and a special Lucasfilm 50th anniversary LEGO brick included in the set.

· Measurements: 12.5 in. (31 cm) high, 7.5 in. (20 cm) wide and 6 in. (15 cm) deep.

· Price: 199 EUR/USD, 179,99 GBP.

