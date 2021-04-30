Kia announces EV6 prices from £41,000
Kia has revealed full pricing and specifications for the Kia EV6 model line-up today, ahead of UK customer deliveries starting later this year.
Pricing for the rear-wheel drive EV6 starts from £40,895. Sports-inspired EV6 GT-Line models start from £43,895 for rear-wheel drive models, and £47,395 for all-wheel drive variants.
GT-Line S models, with additional standard equipment, are priced from £48,395 (rear-wheel drive) and £51,895 (all-wheel drive). UK customer deliveries of the new Kia EV6 will commence from October 2021 for baseline, GT-Line and GT-Line S models.
Top of the range is the high-performance EV6 GT model which will feature all-wheel drive as standard when the first models are delivered to UK customers in the second half of 2022.
Kia’s first car based on the company’s dedicated new E-GMP (Electric-Global Modular Platform) technology, the EV6 is powered exclusively by electric energy. Every UK model features a long-range 77.4kWh battery pack. Ultra-fast 800V charging capabilities – standard on all models – allows the EV6 to recharge from 10 to 80 per cent battery charge in as little as 18 minutes from the fastest chargers.
Every version of the five-seat electric crossover will also feature the curved panoramic display, with twin 12.3-inch touchscreens across the dashboard. This provides Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration as standard, as well as Kia’s ‘connected car’ UVO Connect system and a range of dedicated EV displays.
A battery heat pump, designed to maximise driving range in sub-zero temperatures, is standard on the EV6 GT, and available as an option on GT-Line and GT-Line S models.
For more information go to www.kia.com/uk/new-cars/ev6/.
The Kia EV6 – from £40,895 (RWD)
The entry-level Kia EV6 is rear-wheel drive, powered by a 168kW motor on the rear axle (226bhp). This model offers the following feature highlights:
- Dark grey 19-inch alloy wheels with diamond-cut finish
- Electrically folding, adjustable and heated door mirrors
- LED headlights, rear lights and daytime running lights
- Black vegan leather upholstery
- Ambient lighting
- Heated front seats and steering wheel
- Dual automatic air conditioning
- Rear parking sensors
- Rain-sensing front wipers
- Engine Start/Stop button with Smart Entry System
- Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA) with city, pedestrian, cyclist and junction-turning functionality
- Highway Driving Assist