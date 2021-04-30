Kia announces EV6 prices from £41,000

Share



Kia has revealed full pricing and specifications for the Kia EV6 model line-up today, ahead of UK customer deliveries starting later this year.

Pricing for the rear-wheel drive EV6 starts from £40,895. Sports-inspired EV6 GT-Line models start from £43,895 for rear-wheel drive models, and £47,395 for all-wheel drive variants.

GT-Line S models, with additional standard equipment, are priced from £48,395 (rear-wheel drive) and £51,895 (all-wheel drive). UK customer deliveries of the new Kia EV6 will commence from October 2021 for baseline, GT-Line and GT-Line S models.

Top of the range is the high-performance EV6 GT model which will feature all-wheel drive as standard when the first models are delivered to UK customers in the second half of 2022.

Kia’s first car based on the company’s dedicated new E-GMP (Electric-Global Modular Platform) technology, the EV6 is powered exclusively by electric energy. Every UK model features a long-range 77.4kWh battery pack. Ultra-fast 800V charging capabilities – standard on all models – allows the EV6 to recharge from 10 to 80 per cent battery charge in as little as 18 minutes from the fastest chargers.

Every version of the five-seat electric crossover will also feature the curved panoramic display, with twin 12.3-inch touchscreens across the dashboard. This provides Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration as standard, as well as Kia’s ‘connected car’ UVO Connect system and a range of dedicated EV displays.

A battery heat pump, designed to maximise driving range in sub-zero temperatures, is standard on the EV6 GT, and available as an option on GT-Line and GT-Line S models.

The entry-level Kia EV6 is rear-wheel drive, powered by a 168kW motor on the rear axle (226bhp). This model offers the following feature highlights:

Dark grey 19-inch alloy wheels with diamond-cut finish

Electrically folding, adjustable and heated door mirrors

LED headlights, rear lights and daytime running lights

Black vegan leather upholstery

Ambient lighting

Heated front seats and steering wheel

Dual automatic air conditioning

Rear parking sensors

Rain-sensing front wipers

Engine Start/Stop button with Smart Entry System

Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go

Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA) with city, pedestrian, cyclist and junction-turning functionality

Highway Driving Assist

