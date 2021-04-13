Hyundai confirms EV partnership with Uber

Share

Hyundai has confirmed its strategic partnership with Uber to provide its drivers with discounted access to thousands of Kona Electrics and IONIQ Electrics in the UK, France and Netherlands.

The agreement comes as Uber announces that it plans to become a zero-emission mobility platform by 2030. By 2025, 50 per cent of the total aggregated kilometres of Uber rides across seven European capitals will be driven by electric vehicles, it claims.

These cities (Amsterdam, Berlin, Brussels, Lisbon, London, Madrid, and Paris) will make up 80 per cent of Uber’s European business by the end of 2021. As part of this pledge, customers will be able to select the option of riding in a zero-emission vehicle when booking their trip.

In the future, Hyundai and Uber also intend to launch joint marketing and education plans to promote electric cars and their associated benefits to Uber’s partner drivers, as well as to offer test drives to allow drivers to experience zero-emissions vehicles first-hand.

“Through this exciting partnership, we will utilise our leadership in electro-mobility to help Uber’s partner drivers make the switch to BEVs and help electrify their customers’ journeys in Europe,” says Michael Cole, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Europe.

“This agreement also gives Hyundai the opportunity to showcase the benefits of our IONIQ Electric and Kona Electric models to an even wider range of people, as well as contribute to decarbonisation efforts in major cities across Europe.”

“We are advancing the electrification of our platform across Europe through a new strategic partnership with Hyundai, making it easier and more affordable for drivers to switch to one of Hyundai’s leading electric models,” says Anabel Diaz, Regional Manager for EMEA, Uber.

“With our responsibilities to drivers, riders and cities in mind, we have made a series of ambitious commitments to support drivers switch to electric vehicles, and this partnership will enable us to continue this momentum. Professional drivers such as those on the Uber app will be the early mass adopters of electric vehicles, which will help to drive the mass market in the years to come.”

Hyundai aims to sell over 670,000 zero-emissions vehicles annually and to be among the top three EV manufacturers globally by 2025. Today, Hyundai claims to offer the most diversified range of electrified powertrains on the market.

