Ford ‘smart mirror’ helps van drivers detect cyclists

Ford is introducing a “Smart Mirror” – a high-definition screen for transit vans that displays a panoramic rear-view mirror.

The Full Display Interior Mirror helps drivers to spot cyclists, pedestrians and other vehicles that may be behind them, even when windowless rear doors or partitions are in the way.

The display shows a live feed from a camera on the rear of the van – see below – and features automatic brightness control for optimum visibility in daylight and at night. The system offers a field of view that is twice the width of a conventional rear-view mirror.

Ford claims this helps drivers to be more aware of their surroundings, for example, when approaching roundabouts, changing lanes or checking before merging or turning into side streets.

“Providing our drivers with maximum visibility – especially in urban areas where there is so much to look out for – increases their confidence and is a key part of making journeys safer for them, and for other road users as well”, says Owen Gregory, director, Commercial Vehicle Aftersales, Ford of Europe.

Ford’s new mirror could be particularly beneficial for delivery drivers making frequent drop-offs in cities, where they are more likely to encounter those on bikes and e-scooters. According to statistics, vulnerable road users accounted for 70 per cent of road accident fatalities in Europe’s urban areas in 2019.

The mirror, which will cost close to £675, is available for Ford Transit and Transit Custom vans fitted with windowless rear doors. Any Ford dealer can order and fit the system, which is compatible with Transit vans built from 2014 and Transit Custom models built from 2012.

