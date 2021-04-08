Online marketplaces grow 28% in 2020 to $4.28 trillion

Share



According to the research data analyzed and published by ComprarAcciones.com, the top 100 online marketplaces globally posted sales worth $2.67 trillion in 2020.

Compared to 2019, that marked a 29% increase in gross merchandise volume (GMV) against 25% for non-marketplace sites.

Based on data from eMarketer, total eCommerce sales worldwide surged 27.6% in 2020 to $4.28 trillion. In contrast, worldwide retail sales, both online and offline fell by 3% to $23.84 trillion.

US-Based Marketplace Site Sales Hit $667 Billion in 2020, Amazon Held over 30% Share

The top 100 marketplace sites accounted for 95% of global online marketplace sales in 2020. They held a 62% share of worldwide digital sales. Alibaba’s Taobao and Tmall, as well as Amazon, accounted for close to two-thirds share of online marketplace GMV.

Fifty-two of the top 100 marketplace sites were based in North America, while 22 were in Asia and 19 in Europe. Fifty of North America’s sites were US-based and together they posted a 41.7% increase in annual sales.

Amazon took the lead, with a total of $475 billion in annual GMV. Marketplace sales accounted for 60% of this total. All in all, Amazon had a close to one-third share of all US eCommerce sales.

eBay was second with $100 billion in GMV, up by 17% year-over-year (YoY), while Walmart was third with $92 billion. In total, US-based marketplaces posted $667 billion in sales in 2020, with 55% median sales from mobile devices.

Globally, the US was the second-largest eCommerce market in 2020, with a 44% increase in sales to $861.12 billion. China took the lead with $1.495 trillion, up by 14.5%. Its leading online retailers Taobao, Tmall and JD.com accounted for more than 80% of China’s 2020 online purchases.

The full story, statistics and information can be found here: https://compraracciones. com/blog/2021/04/06/top-three- global-online-marketplaces- accounted-for-nearly-two- thirds-of-2-67-trillion-2020- gmv/

