Apple announces AirTag tile tracker, new iPad Pro and iMac

It also showcased a new iPad Pro web tablet which comes complete with M1 chip and 5G connectivity.

Says Ru Bhikha, tech expert at Uswitch.com:

“Following a year in which the lines between home and work have become blurred, it is clear that Apple has put a lot of effort into creating an iPad that can be all things to all people.

“The updated iPad Pro, which now includes the MacBook’s M1 chip, has enough firepower to rival high-end laptops. This makes it ideal for those who require more processing power for work or gaming – and the addition of 5G for users on the go.

“Its mini-LED display will impress movie buffs at home and those who rely on pin-sharp graphics in their working lives. This display comes at a cost, which explains why it is reserved only for the most premium model.

“The rise of the home office has also influenced Apple’s redesign of the iMac, with the popular desktop computer now coming in a range of colours with slicker and slimmer designs, smaller bezels and improvements to its visual and audio quality.

“Newest to the Apple line are AirTags, which aim to abolish that moment of panic when you can’t find your keys or your bag. It remains to be seen how specific the accuracy can be on this type of technology. Misplacing an item is one worry but it still wouldn’t stop a thief from simply removing the tag after something has been stolen.”