7 in 10 European drivers now considering electric, claims Nissan survey

The automotive industry is now on the cusp of a driving revolution with 70 per cent of European motorists considering an electric vehicle for their next car.

At least that’s according to Nissan which surveyed 3,500 petrol and diesel, and 3,500 electric car owners spread across seven countries and regions, including the UK.

Overall, 89 per cent of EV drivers said going electric was the right decision. And 97 per cent of EV drivers said they found the transition from internal combustion engine (ICE) to EV as expected or easier.

Among petrol and diesel drivers, seven in 10 said they would now consider going electric – with the environmental benefits topping a list of reasons why.

Arnaud Charpentier, Region Vice President, Product Strategy and Pricing, Nissan AMIEO, said: “With this new research, we’re seeing first-hand that European drivers are embracing electrification.

“Just as drivers are continuing to explore what electric vehicles have to offer, we are committed to showing drivers the vast benefits of electric mobility and how easy actually it is to make the switch.”

The majority (70 per cent) of EV drivers surveyed said the range autonomy of their electric car is better than expected before purchase. This counteracts the 58 per cent of ‘ICE’ owners who consider EVs to offer low driving range.

Almost one third (34 per cent) of EV drivers made the decision to switch thanks to the advanced technology offering in electric cars.

A similar number (31 per cent) of ICE drivers considering an EV also confirm the advanced technology is tempting them to convert, making its role in the electric revolution more prominent than ever.

Low running costs are also a big driver for 31 per cent of ICE owners considering the switch – while 83 per cent of EV drivers say their car has lower running costs than an EV.

Nissan estimates LEAF owners have prevented more than 2.5 million tonnes of CO2 from being emitted into the atmosphere globally.

Nissan has launched a collection of testimonials, ‘My Life with a Nissan LEAF’, to highlight owner experiences from around the world (https://europe.nissanstories. com/en/releases/my-life-with- a-nissan-leaf-four-owners- four-unique-stories ). It’s also launched a new online fuel saving calculator, for customers to calculate how much switching to a LEAF could save them over time.

