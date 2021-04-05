5 tried-and-tested ways to protect your privacy when online

Share



From huge corporate data breaches to personal smartphone tracking, there are numerous ways in which we are at risk online everyday at work and at home. To make sure that you stay as safe as possible, here are 5 tried-and-tested ways in which you can protect your privacy whilst online.

1. Don’t access private information on public networks

Whereas a private network can have restrictions, regulations and access rules, a public network can have very few of these, if any. Due to this, any data that you access on a public network may be visible to everyone else using it.

Therefore, do not save your passwords on public computers or Wi-Fi; don’t store private information on public storage spaces meant for sharing; and, most importantly, do not access private information on a network you know is not secure.

2. Protect your devices with zero trust cloud security

When you connect to a network, there is an element of trust. You, as the user, trust that everything on the network is safe. The network, in return, trusts that you are an authenticated user using its information safely.

However, this is not always the case. So, instead of relying on trust, protect your devices with zero trust cloud security solutions from Wandera. This strategy will protect against discoverability and reachability of data and apps, as well as data breaches from the inside.

3. Use a messaging app which has end-to-end encryption

If you are going to be discussing sensitive, confidential, personal or private information, you can protect your privacy by using a messaging app equipped with end-to-end encryption.

The most prominent example of such an app is WhatsApp, which promises end-to-end encryption that would guard against your messages falling into the wrong hands. However, as we all know, WhatsApp has been having a bit of a PR nightmare when it comes to data sharing with Facebook, leading tens of millions of WhatsApp users to leave for other platforms.

4. Regularly change your passwords (and make them strong)

Everyone has always been taught to make sure they use a strong password. However, did you know that you should change them regularly, too? Not only that, but it is recommended that you adopt a different password for each service you use.

Though this many passwords might seem impossible to memorise, don’t be tempted to use weak passwords like your birthday or the name of your dog. Even small mistakes like these can lead to your online privacy being violated.

5. Always read what permissions you are allowing

Let’s be honest, when a website or app asks you to read and accept the terms and conditions, how many of us actually read the full statement before clicking ‘I agree’?

However, in clicking that, you may have given the application or website permission to access anything from your phone contacts to your geolocation. If it sounds a bit creepy, that’s because it is!

So, don’t leave yourself at risk of having your information stolen. Instead, make sure you follow these tried-and-tested ways to protect your privacy when online, and always exercise caution and care on the internet.

