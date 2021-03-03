Yale launches £59.99 pan and tilt security camera

Share



Best known for its locks and alarms, Yale has announced a new range of wi-fi indoor and outdoor security cameras, including one with pan and tilt for £59.99.

Featuring a new, black design, the new range includes the Indoor Wi-Fi Camera – Pan & Tilt, as well as the Indoor Wi-Fi Camera – Full HD, and Front Door Wi-Fi Camera – Light & Siren. All cameras come with additional functionalities, including the ability to share the cameras with family and friends, schedule loop and motion detection recordings, and group up to four cameras together.

The Yale View App allows you to receive motion detection notifications, as well as enabling live viewing of your home, no matter where you are. So you can check in on your pets or make sure your loved ones got home safely via the touch of a button.

Key feature of the Indoor Wi-Fi Camera – Pan & Tilt is the ability to move the camera up, down, left and right so you can monitor every corner of their room. The camera will also automatically follow any movement in the room.

For extra peace of mind, the smart tracking feature will activate instant alerts when moving objects are detected in important areas. For privacy, the lens can be hidden via the privacy mode on the Yale View App, leaving you in full control.

The camera has the function for app playback and recordable footage, when used with a microSD card, enabling you to review footage.

With 10m night vision the Indoor Wi-Fi Camera – Pan & Tilt, Yale claims the model is suitable for use both day and night, with a x16 digital zoom ensuring close-ups on your smartphone.

Also available is the Indoor Wi-Fi Camera – Full HD, costing £44.99. Like the Indoor Wi-Fi Camera – Pan & Tilt, it also has a two-way real-time conversation function and motion detection. The motion detection can be customised, so the camera monitors certain areas of your home, and the in-built alarm will alert you to any intruders.

Other features include 1080p resolution, a magnetic base, 10m night vision and MicroSD facility.

Finally there’s the Front Door Wi-Fi Camera – Light & Siren for £119. This smart camera features motion detection and real-time two-way audio so you can tell the postman to leave your package at the door or leave it with a neighbour, while the built-in light and siren create an active deterrent for unwanted visitors at your doorstep.

The weatherproof functionality and 10m night vision also enable the Front Door Wi-Fi Camera to be used both indoors and outdoors twenty-four hours a day.

All cameras from the new Yale Smart WiFi Camera Range can be integrated with leading voice assistants such as the Google Assistant and Alexa and can be viewed on your favourite screen enabled smart speaker.

For more information about the Yale Smart Wi-Fi Camera Range, please visit: https://yalehome.co.uk/ security-cameras/

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...