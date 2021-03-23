We Score football app added to new VW Golfs

Share



Don’t want to miss the latest football scores? Then you may be interested to hear that the We Score app has been added to all new VW Golfs from the 2020 model year onwards.

Users can pre-set three clubs and one national team, and follow their favourites in all competitions. Along with live scores – which football fans will recognise from smartphone apps – standings and football news are also displayed in the app. All this information can also be read out using the “text-to- speech” function on the Golf.

What’s more, customers can receive push notifications of their favourite teams’ live results displayed as to not distract the driver from the road ahead. A live ticker gives real-time match updates, and the table can be easily brought up to show the latest standings.

The new We Score In-Car app is the latest addition to the Volkswagen digital family in the new Golf. The app covers the top two divisions including the UK’s Premier League and EFL Championship as well as the main cup competition of the relevant country. The Europa League and Champions League are also supported, in addition of course to the European Championships which have been postponed to this summer.

The “We Score” app is supported by the “Discover Pro” and “Discover Media” infotainment systems. Alongside the “We Score” and “Amazon Alexa” services, customers can also use the In-Car Shop to subscribe to data plans which allow them to use streaming services or a Wi-Fi hotspot. The “We Connect Plus” extension can also be ordered in the In-Car Shop. Further products are in the pipeline.

