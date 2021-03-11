Want to Win Pokies? Here’s Some Tricks to Improve Your Chances

Share



If you want to learn how to play pokies, you’re in for an extremely enjoyable and easy time. Just like in brick-and-mortar casinos, online slots are completely random and based on luck. Therefore, there isn’t much you can do to influence them in your favor. However, there are a few things you can do before you even start playing, as well as a few general habits that will make it a more stress free and fun experience.

Ultimately these tricks will improve your odds of winning more often and at the very least will ensure you don’t lose more than you must on unlucky sessions. Even if you’ve been playing slots for years, you might find some helpful insight in the following.

How Pokies Work

Let’s start with the basics, how the games work. Slots have been around for over a hundred years and only get more popular as time goes. Casinos all around the world, both online and land-based, offer hundreds of different games with different themes.

Modern slot games don’t include physical mechanics that provide results. Rather, they are software based with a code or program that provides a random result for each spin. These programs are called Random Number Generators. The basis for not only pokies, but many other table games as well.

By playing games this way, it ensures that every player has equal odds of winning on every spin.

You Can Practice for Free

Whether you’re playing for the first time or you want to try new games that you haven’t played yet. You should be putting your bankroll on the line to do so. It’s a much better idea to try them in free mode before making a deposit. This will be the ultimate way to try new games and see what you like, as well as learn how games work.

If you don’t like playing them, you can move on and save your money for the games you really want to play.

Choose Your Games Carefully

Don’t just rush into the first games that catch your eye. Take some time to check out the pay tables and payout ratios before you decide on the games you want to play. Every game comes with table of information about the odds of winning and how much you need in order to win the jackpot.

Don’t Aim for the Biggest Jackpots

Huge jackpots are one of the most appealing things about progressives. They can often pay out millions in one single lucky spin. You’ve probably seen it over and over when lucky players win huge jackpots on Mega Moolah and other high-payout pokies.

The problem with playing these games regularly is that there are a lot of other hopeful players doing the same. Which diminishes the odds of you winning greatly. Moreover, for a real chance to win those large jackpots, the minimum bet is often higher than usual, which gives you less spins for your bankroll.

Instead, try aiming for smaller to medium sized jackpots. They might not be as life changing as becoming a millionaire, but they often come with much better odds of winning.

