Volvo-owned Polestar continues EV expansion, unveils urban sled

Electric car manufacturer Polestar is to expand its market footprint further in 2021 with the addition of five new markets in the Asia Pacific region.

These markets will join three new and previously announced European markets, bringing Polestar’s global footprint to 18 markets by the end of the year. The new markets include South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia and New Zealand.

“The brand is gathering real momentum, and it is great to be expanding with Polestar 2 beyond our initial global markets in China, North America and Europe,” says Thomas Ingenlath, CEO of Polestar.

Preparations in these markets are at different stages as the brand organises market launches and eventually the opening of online sales. Specific dates and details for each market will be published locally to include model specification and product pricing.



Meanwhile, the electric car manufacturer has teamed up with aluminium producer Hydro and electric motorcycle company CAKE to develop Re: Move – a new, sustainable way to carry and deliver goods. A small but multi-functional electric transporter it’s best thought of as a dynamic, three-wheeled urban ‘sled’.

Compact and mobile enough for most bike lanes, but big enough to handle a 275 kg payload, Re:Move, defines a new vehicle category, claims Polestar. Built with fully recyclable and low carbon aluminium, Re:Move will be unveiled this autumn.

“This is only the beginning,” adds Polestar CEO, Thomas Ingenlath. “The electric drivetrain is only the first step, then we have to look at the whole supply chain and what materials we design with. This is so much more exciting than the last twenty years when designers were just making things pretty.”

