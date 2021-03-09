Volvo extends Android-powered infotainment to new models

Share



Volvo is continuing the roll-out of its new Android-powered infotainment system to its XC60, S90 and V90 models, as part of a broader update of its model portfolio. The fully electric XC40 Recharge was the first Volvo car to carry the system.

Offering Google apps and services built-in, Volvo claims the system provides the same services customers are used to on their phones but adapted for hands-free interaction while driving. Included is hands-free help from Google Assistant, navigation through Google Maps, and a broad ecosystem of native in-car apps via Google Play.

With Google Assistant, drivers can control the temperature, set a destination, play music and podcasts, and send messages, all while keeping their hands on the wheel.

Music and media apps which are optimised and adapted for cars will be available through Google Play, while Google Maps will be able to provide up-to-date map and traffic data.

Apart from the new infotainment system, the XC60, S90 and V90 have also been updated with the company’s latest Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), a safety system comprising an array of radars, cameras and ultrasonic sensors.



Other portfolio updates include new exterior colour and upholstery options, as well as a leather-free interior option for all models in the 60 series. The latter is also made available on the XC40 Recharge.

The model portfolio update comes as Volvo announces that the fully electric XC40 Recharge will be available exclusively online, as part of the company’s recently announced new commercial strategy.

Under the new strategy, Volvo Cars aims to be a fully electric car company by 2030, with all electric cars to be available online via volvocars.com.

UK XC60, S90 and V90 pricing and specification details will be announced shortly.

