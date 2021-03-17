Vodafone pays £176 million for next-gen 5G spectrum

Share



Vodafone has purchased 40 MHz of spectrum in the 3.6 GHz band for next-generation 5G mobile services in Ofcom’s latest 5G auction.

Paying £176.4 million for the frequencies, Vodafone now holds 90 MHz of 3.4 – 3.6 GHz spectrum. The new spectrum acquired will enable Vodafone UK to significantly expand 5G network capacity to meet the growing demand for fast, reliable, high quality data services.

Says Ahmed Essam, Chief Executive of Vodafone UK:

“This auction will boost our 5G network capacity. It means we will have the spectrum we need to further the roll-out of 5G to our customers, bringing high-speed connectivity and opening up new opportunities for products and services.

“We have been successful in the 3.6 GHz band and have avoided expenditure on low band spectrum, where it is our strategy to refarm over time our significant 900 MHz holdings to carry 5G traffic.”

The spectrum acquired has a 20-year licence term through to 2041.

Vodafone UK spectrum holdings before and after the auction are:

Existing Holding Purchased Post-purchase 800 MHz 2 x 10 MHz (Exp. 2033) 2 x 10 MHz (Exp. 2033) 900 MHz 2 x 17.4 MHz 2 x 17.4 MHz 1400 MHz 20 MHz (Exp. 2023) 20 MHz (Exp. 2023) 1800 MHz 2 x 5.8 MHz 2 x 5.8 MHz 2100 MHz 2 x 14.8 MHz (Exp. 2022) 2 x 14.8 MHz (Exp. 2022) 2600 MHz 2 x 20 + 25 MHz (Exp. 2033) 2 x 20 + 25 MHz (Exp. 2033) 3.4 GHz 50 MHz (Exp. 2038) 50 MHz (Exp. 2038) 3.6 GHz 40 MHz 40 MHz (Exp. 2041)

